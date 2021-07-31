Klay Thompson latest NBA star to visit Manny Pacquiao at Wild Card
MANILA, Philippines — The list continues to grow for Sen. Manny Pacquiao's A-list visitors at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was the latest NBA star to take a glimpse of Pacquiao during his preparations for the latter's fight with Errol Spence Jr. in August.
Thompson stopped by Friday (Saturday, Manila time), wearing a hoodie that dubbed the eight-division world champion the "Greatest of All Time".
"Nice to have [Klay Thompson] at Wild Card Gym today! I told Klay I would teach him how fight if he'll teach me how to shoot," quipped the basketball-crazy Pacquiao.
Thompson's visit comes the same week when fellow NBA stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordan Clarkson also dropped by the famous sweatshop to see Pacquiao.
Pacquiao-Spence Jr. is set for August 21 (August 22, Manila time) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
