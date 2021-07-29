Wolves' Towns latest Pacquiao visitor at Wild Card Gym

MANILA, Philippines – Stars continue to descend upon the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood to catch a glimpse of eight-division boxing champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao during his training.

The latest personality to pay a visit to Pacquiao during his preparations for his bout against Errol Spence Jr. set August 21 (August 22, Manila time) was Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

The NBA star shared photos of his visit on Twitter Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), calling the senator a "legend".

Had the opportunity to meet the legend work @MannyPacquiao ???????? pic.twitter.com/DK5weDjPUN — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) July 29, 2021

"Had the opportunity to meet the legend [at] work," wrote Towns.

Photos show Towns giving Pacquiao his jersey, while also posing with the Filipino’s championship belt.

Last Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson also went to Wild Card along with Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.Ap.