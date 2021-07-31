Warriors draftee Kuminga believes Sotto can make it to NBA

MANILA, Philippines – There may be a lot of naysayers when it comes to Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto's dream to make it to the NBA.

But his former teammate and now Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga isn't one of them.

Having been around Sotto during his short stint with G League Ignite last year, Kuminga is familiar with the work that Sotto can do.

From what he has seen from the seven-foot big man, he can make it where Kuminga is too — right smack in the NBA.

"Kai for sure, he has a chance to be a great player," said Kuminga.

"At the end of the day Kai words hard, he has the size and ability to be an NBA player," he added.

Kuminga was the seventh overall pick in the 2021 Draft, going right after Josh Giddey, who played for the Adelaide 36ers — the team where Sotto will play next.

It was guard Jalen Green, however, who reaped the most of the benefits of the NBA G League Ignite, going second overall to the Houston