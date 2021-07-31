








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Warriors draftee Kuminga believes Sotto can make it to NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Jonathan Kuminga pose for photos after Kuminga was drafted by the Golden State Warriors during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City.
ARTURO HOLMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
Warriors draftee Kuminga believes Sotto can make it to NBA

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2021 - 2:05pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – There may be a lot of naysayers when it comes to Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto's dream to make it to the NBA.



But his former teammate and now Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga isn't one of them.



Having been around Sotto during his short stint with G League Ignite last year, Kuminga is familiar with the work that Sotto can do.



From what he has seen from the seven-foot big man, he can make it where Kuminga is too — right smack in the NBA.



"Kai for sure, he has a chance to be a great player," said Kuminga.



"At the end of the day Kai words hard, he has the size and ability to be an NBA player," he added.



Kuminga was the seventh overall pick in the 2021 Draft, going right after Josh Giddey, who played for the Adelaide 36ers — the team where Sotto will play next.



It was guard Jalen Green, however, who reaped the most of the benefits of the NBA G League Ignite, going second overall to the Houston 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      KAI SOTTO
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio targets shot at another Olympic gold for Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio targets shot at another Olympic gold for Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
On the brink of matching the highest Philippine achievement in Olympic boxing, Nesthy Petecio is calm, cool and focused, simply...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio eyes seat in boxing finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio eyes seat in boxing finals


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
One win to a sure silver; two to a gold.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio assured of medal after latest win in Olympic boxing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio assured of medal after latest win in Olympic boxing


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio is guaranteed of at least a bronze medal after outpointing Yeni Arias Castaneda of Colombia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rowing chief preaches optimism after Nievarez's Tokyo Olympics performance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rowing chief preaches optimism after Nievarez's Tokyo Olympics performance


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
For Philippines Rowing Association President Patrick Gregorio, Nievarez's promising career is only beginning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena good to go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena good to go


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
EJ Obiena heaved a sigh of relief when he found out the poles that the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association had...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio passes hard Testa, punches way to Olympic gold medal match
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio passes hard Testa, punches way to Olympic gold medal match


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Petecio had to buck a slow start where Testa took the nod of all five judges, 10-9, in the opening round.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio targets shot at another Olympic gold for Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio targets shot at another Olympic gold for Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
On the brink of matching the highest Philippine achievement in Olympic boxing, Nesthy Petecio is calm, cool and focused, simply...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Change in tactics enables Petecio to get back at Colombian tormentor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Change in tactics enables Petecio to get back at Colombian tormentor


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Ranged against a former tormentor, female featherweight Nesthy Petecio put up a different fight and succeeded with a vengeful...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio shines as Philippines marks long-awaited multi-medal Olympic bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio shines as Philippines marks long-awaited multi-medal Olympic bid


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Two days after the golden breakthrough, Team Philippines punched its way to a sure bronze medal and a guaranteed first multi-medal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio assured of medal after latest win in Olympic boxing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio assured of medal after latest win in Olympic boxing


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio is guaranteed of at least a bronze medal after outpointing Yeni Arias Castaneda of Colombia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medal hopes alive and kicking as Filipino boxers go 4-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medal hopes alive and kicking as Filipino boxers go 4-0


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Three days into the Tokyo Olympics boxing competitions, the four-strong Team Philippines remained intact, their sights fixedly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with