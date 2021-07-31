








































































 




   







   















No. 2 pick Jalen Green eyes multiple awards with Rockets
Jalen Green is interviewed after being drafted by the Houston Rockets during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. 
No. 2 pick Jalen Green eyes multiple awards with Rockets

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2021 - 8:32am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Jalen Green is setting high goals for himself after being drafted second overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.



Green, who traces his roots to Ilocos Sur, named multiple individual awards as goals he wants to work on as he begins his NBA career as a rookie with the Houston Rockets.





"Rookie of the Year, All-Star, All-Defense, max contract," Green counted off the milestones he wants to achieve in his NBA career.



"We're doing it big," he said.



The 19-year-old is coming off a successful stint with the NBA G League's new professional pathway, Ignite.



Here, he top-scored for a squad full of elite prospects like Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd.



Green averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.



Now, in an Asian-American dominated market like the Houston Rockets, Green hopes to make his Filipino roots known and proud.



"The fact that there's ties [to Asians] in Houston, it's kind of like it was scripted. So I''m excited to take that out there and just represent and put on for the Philippines," said Green.



"Can't wait to meet everybody and see the fans. It's going to be exciting," he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

