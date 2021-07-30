Jalen Green picked No. 2 by Houston in NBA Draft

MANILA, Philippines – Jalen Green has been chosen by the Houston Rockets with the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft

Green, an American prospect with Filipino blood, was selected just behind Cade Cunningham, who went to the Detroit Piston’s as the No. 1 overall pick of the draft Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Fil-Am sensation @JalenGreen gets selected as the 2nd overall pick by the @HoustonRockets! ????



History has been made. Congratulations, ka-Republika! ???????? pic.twitter.com/MIQQIgw7uo — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) July 30, 2021

The 19-year-old cager is only the third player with Filipino heritage to be drafted in the NBA, after Raymond Townsend and Jordan Clarkson, who now plays for the Utah Jazz.

Green signed a one-year contract with Ignite, a developmental team affiliated with the NBA G League, prior to throwing his hat into this year’s annual rookie draft.

He had been very vocal about his Filipino roots.

"I love the Philippines. They show love and support. I'm just happy to get to represent them," said Green whose mother traces her roots to Ilocos Sur.

"I'm happy that I have family out there and I'm tied into the Philippines so I'm excited, and I hope they're excited [too]," he added.

Per ESPN stats, Green joins an elite circle of Rockets draftees chosen with a top-two pick.

Jalen Green is the 2nd overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets.



He is just the 7th player selected by the Rockets with a top-2 pick in their draft history. 5 of the previous 6 went on to be inducted into the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/p8BVOYaSxk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 30, 2021

Green was the highest pick to skip the US college scene, following the path of LaMelo Ball, who was taken third overall last year after opting to play in Australia.

He averaged 17.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game last season for Ignite. – With a report from AFP