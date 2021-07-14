History-making WNBL, NBL confident of COVID-19-free season

MANILA, Philippines — Sports has taken a back seat many times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as sports leagues across the country start to get back on their feet, it doesn't mean that safety will become secondary — especially since the threat of the pandemic is still very real.

For the history-making Women's National Basketball League and its men's counterpart NBL, assuring the health and safety of all those involved will be of paramount concern.

With the help of sports and health officials as they begin their tiffs on July 17, the WNBL and the NBL are optimistic not to have issues with COVID-19.

"We're very confident because we are guided accordingly by the medical and pro games section of the Games and Amusement Board," said WNBL executive Rhose Montreal during a press conference for the upcoming Senator Pia Cayetano-2021 WNBL season.

"The ultimate goal of the league, both the NBL and the WNBL, is that we all come in, we all start the league all negative from COVID-19 and we end the league also with a champion and still COVID-19 free," she added.

The NBL was already able to stage a bubble tournament last year, where they did not log a single COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, the WNBL will see its first action since its maiden season in 2019 — and its first as a professional league, making history as the country's first and only women's pro hoops tournament.

The WNBL will begin its 2021 season with five teams: the Glutagence Glow Boosters, Paranaque Lady Aces, Quezon Lady SparTan, Pacific Water Queens and Taguig Lady Generals.