








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
History-making WNBL, NBL confident of COVID-19-free season

                     

                        

                           
History-making WNBL, NBL confident of COVID-19-free season

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 3:34pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sports has taken a back seat many times during the COVID-19 pandemic.



But as sports leagues across the country start to get back on their feet, it doesn't mean that safety will become secondary — especially since the threat of the pandemic is still very real.



For the history-making Women's National Basketball League and its men's counterpart NBL, assuring the health and safety of all those involved will be of paramount concern.



With the help of sports and health officials as they begin their tiffs on July 17, the WNBL and the NBL are optimistic not to have issues with COVID-19.



"We're very confident because we are guided accordingly by the medical and pro games section of the Games and Amusement Board," said WNBL executive Rhose Montreal during a press conference for the upcoming Senator Pia Cayetano-2021 WNBL season.



"The ultimate goal of the league, both the NBL and the WNBL, is that we all come in, we all start the league all negative from COVID-19 and we end the league also with a champion and still COVID-19 free," she added.



The NBL was already able to stage a bubble tournament last year, where they did not log a single COVID-19 case.



Meanwhile, the WNBL will see its first action since its maiden season in 2019 — and its first as a professional league, making history as the country's first and only women's pro hoops tournament.



The WNBL will begin its 2021 season with five teams: the Glutagence Glow Boosters, Paranaque Lady Aces, Quezon Lady SparTan, Pacific Water Queens and Taguig Lady Generals. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA delay works to Beermen's advantage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA delay works to Beermen's advantage


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The delay in the PBA opening may be a blessing in disguise for San Miguel Beer as it welcomes back stars June Mar Fajardo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao camp blasts WBA for non-reinstatement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao camp blasts WBA for non-reinstatement


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The camp of Manny Pacquiao did not not hide their disappointment over the decision of the World Boxing Association (WBA) not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas' LeBron Lopez turns pro, signs with Overtime Elite League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas' LeBron Lopez turns pro, signs with Overtime Elite League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The inaugural season of OTE will kick off in September and will provide Lopez and other prospects out of high school an alternative...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns will try to 'build a wall' vs Giannis in Game 4
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns will try to 'build a wall' vs Giannis in Game 4


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Antetokounmpo was a key contributor in Milwaukee's breakthrough Game Three win on Sunday (Monday in Manila), where he dropped...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala books twin wins in Milan ITF Juniors tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala books twin wins in Milan ITF Juniors tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Less than a week after her Wimbledon debut, Alex Eala is already back in the tennis courts with twin wins in Juniors Tournament...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 History-making WNBL, NBL confident of COVID-19-free season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
History-making WNBL, NBL confident of COVID-19-free season


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
As sports leagues across the country start to get back on their feet, it doesn't mean that safety will become secondary —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jaworski banners Philippine Sports Hall of Fame inductees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jaworski banners Philippine Sports Hall of Fame inductees


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Basketball legend Robert Jaworski and Olympic boxing medalists Leopoldo Serantes and Roel Velasco will lead the 10 Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frayna beats Hungrarian foe to keep chess World Cup bid alive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frayna beats Hungrarian foe to keep chess World Cup bid alive


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Janelle Mae Frayna found an answer to fancied Hungarian rival Hoang Tranh Trang’s favorite Dutch Defense and hammered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Powerlifter Achele Guion clinches Paralympics berth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Powerlifter Achele Guion clinches Paralympics berth


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three-time Asian Para Games powerlifting silver medalist Achele Guion will make her second Paralympics appearance after she...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Olympics organizers have pledged to prioritize sustainability at the Tokyo Games in an attempt to demonstrate how countries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with