Eala crashes out of Wimbledon Girls' Singles

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala failed to move past the second round in her first stint in Wimbledon Girls' Singles.

Though seeded second in the tournament, Eala fell against Spain's Ane Mintegi Del Olmo on Thursday, 6-3, 4-6, 5-7.

The Filipino wunderkind couldn't get the job done despite taking the opening set, 6-3, and thus continues her search for her first Singles Grand Slam.

Eala looked poised for a comeback in the second set to take a straight-set victory against Mintegi Del Olmo when she battled back from 0-4 to tie the second set, 4-4.

But back-to-back wins by Mintegi Del Olmo denied Eala and forced the winner-take-all third set.

Eala had another chance to come away with the victory when she held a 5-4 advantage in the third and was serving for the match in the 10th game.

Mintegi Del Olmo, however, would break Eala's serve and shift momentum back to her side.

Eala is still in contention for Girls' Doubles as she and Priska Nugroho, who also dropped her singles match earlier, play in the Round of 16 later today.

Eala and Nugroho, who won the 2020 Australian Girls' Doubles together, will take on Ashlyn Krueger and Chelsea Fontenel.