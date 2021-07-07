








































































 




   

   









Kalei Mau allowed to play for Philippine volleyball team
                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 1:03pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Am Kalei Mau, one of the country’s top spikers, can now suit up for the national women’s volleyball team after recently getting the green light from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).



The piece of good news also came after Brazilian Jorge Edson Souza de Brito, the national team coach, has secured a visa after much delay and his assistant, Thai Tai Bundit, was given an exemption from the temporary suspension of visa issuance.



These meant Mau, Souza de Brito and Bundit will be available to join the Nationals’ bubble training in Laoag, Ilocos Norte although it is not yet known when they will plane in to the country.



“These are good news for Philippine volleyball,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation President (PNVF) Ramon Suzara. “With Coach Jorge flying in soon and Mau already available to play for the country, we can now go on full throttle for the women’s national team training.”



The 6-2 Mau, a dual citizen currently playing as an import in Puerto Rico, was not able to play for the country in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games after failing to secure approval from USA volleyball.



But she will get her chance this year as the FIVB gave Mau the nod to play.



National team assistant Odjie Mamon, who is already with majority of the 16-member squad in Laoag, will handle the squad while Souza de Brito is in transit.



Once he arrived in Laoag, Souza de Brito is expected to name the final four members of the team.



And Mau, along with Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado, are among the favorites to make the cut.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

