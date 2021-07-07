Rayark Inc. releases 'Cytus II' version 4.0 update; game free for limited time

MANILA, Philippines — Rayark Inc. released the “Cytus II” version 4.0 update, containing a brand new purchasable character, five free brand-new songs, a new difficulty level, and a free download of the base game in celebration of the version 4.0 update.

“Cytus II” is a mobile music rhythm video game developed by Taiwanese video game company Rayark Inc. and is the sequel to Rayark's first rhythm game, “Cytus.”

“Cytus II” takes place in a virtual city wherein people use a device installed behind their ear to sync with the virtual world.

The game plays out with a white scan line going up and down the screen, as the player follows and hits the corresponding notes, ranging from click, drag, hold, flick, special hold and click-drag notes.

There are currently eight free characters available in the base game, and 14 characters available for purchase, amounting to $9.99 or Php499 each through in-app purchase.

Each character has their own genre of music, ranging from pop, electronic, hardcore, art-core, punk rock, ethnic, rock, classical, pop-punk, jazz, Arabian and oriental. The music used in the game has been composed by composers worldwide, Japan, Korea, the US, Europe, Taiwan and more.

Playing through each character and leveling them up helps the story to progress and shows a different perspective towards the narrative of the game depending on the character being used.

Song packs are also available at the "Black Market", a shop system that can be found in the game, with each song pack amounting to $4.99 or Php249.

What’s new in Cytus II version 4.0?

Search for unsolved mysteries and receive free new songs

In this new update, players can experience the other side of the Ender incident storyline from the perspective of the in-game character Vanessa. Players will be able to venture deeper into the virtual internet.

Players will also be able to receive five free new songs after leveling up their characters. Included this time are works from artists representing the first generation of “Cytus.”

A new character named Ilka, a combination of electronic and classical styles

Ilka is a new paid character that amounts to $9.99 or P499. Ilka’s story takes place 200 years before the main storyline of the game. The new character will include ten brand-new songs that fuse electronic and classical music.

Read Ilka’s character introduction from Rayark’s official website below.

Character Introduction:

In the days before humanity was revived, there existed a group of Architects who possessed self-awareness. Among them, Ilka was their leader. She led her comrades in an effort to break free of the protocols that controlled them. However, the non-awakened units forced her to take desperate measures. In the pursuit of their ultimate goal, she decided to risk it all: they would jump from the highest tower, hoping to carry on their mission in the “afterlife”.

The OS Timeline system

Included in the new update, players will be able to use the OS Timeline system to venture deeper into the various chapters of the “Cytus II” storyline.

New difficulty level

The “Cytus II” team has released a new difficulty level named CRASH. The new difficulty level includes up to 9 hold tracks, therefore using multiple fingers, very confusing patterns, and a lot of flick notes, making it unsuitable for players who only use their thumb. Playing this difficulty level will not contribute to the player’s overall score or leaderboard ranking. The new difficulty will be playable on songs such as PAFF’s “KANATA”, NEKO#ΦωΦ’s “Keep it up,” and ROBO_Head’s “Make Me Burn.”

The game has four difficulty levels and are defined by a 1-15 numerical system, except CRASH.

Easy: 1 - 6

Hard: 4 - 10

Chaos: 8 - 15

Glitch: 12 - 15

CRASH: β, β, and γ.

“Cytus II” is currently free for iOS and Android for a limited time, this is to celebrate the release of the version 4.0 update. The game can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Rayark Inc. is also known for developing “Cytus,” “Deemo,” and “VOEZ,” as well as publishing “MO: Astray” by Archpray Inc.