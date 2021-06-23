








































































 




   







   















Gilas-focused Dwight Ramos brushes off comparisons to European players
Dwight Ramos stays focused on Gilas
FIBA / SBP 

                     

                        

                           
Gilas-focused Dwight Ramos brushes off comparisons to European players

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 2:56pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — For now, Dwight Ramos isn't thinking about taking his talents overseas as he remains committed to the task at hand with Gilas Pilipinas.



Ramos, who averaged 13.8 points in six games played for Gilas, drew comparisons to European players.





It was Indonesia's Rajko Toroman in particular who pegged Ramos as a fit for European style of play after Gilas beat the Indons, 76-51, last Friday.






"I just have to wait and see what happens, I don't know," Ramos told Gretchen Ho on ONE News' The Big Story when asked what he wants to achieve beyond college.



"For me, it's just to play professionally," he added.



Pegged to play for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP once collegiate sports can resume in the country, Ramos isn't expected to head anywhere else.



And considering the success he has been enjoying with the Filipino cagers, the 22-year-old just wants to make the most of his national team stint.



"I'm just focused on what I'm doing here, what's in front of me. For now, it's just the national team," he said.



Ramos and the rest of Gilas Pilipinas are headed next to Belgrade, Serbia, where they will play in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GILAS PILIPINAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Trending

                        

                           

                              

