Gilas-focused Dwight Ramos brushes off comparisons to European players

MANILA, Philippines — For now, Dwight Ramos isn't thinking about taking his talents overseas as he remains committed to the task at hand with Gilas Pilipinas.

Ramos, who averaged 13.8 points in six games played for Gilas, drew comparisons to European players.

It was Indonesia's Rajko Toroman in particular who pegged Ramos as a fit for European style of play after Gilas beat the Indons, 76-51, last Friday.

"I just have to wait and see what happens, I don't know," Ramos told Gretchen Ho on ONE News' The Big Story when asked what he wants to achieve beyond college.

"For me, it's just to play professionally," he added.

Pegged to play for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP once collegiate sports can resume in the country, Ramos isn't expected to head anywhere else.

And considering the success he has been enjoying with the Filipino cagers, the 22-year-old just wants to make the most of his national team stint.

"I'm just focused on what I'm doing here, what's in front of me. For now, it's just the national team," he said.

Ramos and the rest of Gilas Pilipinas are headed next to Belgrade, Serbia, where they will play in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.