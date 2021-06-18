








































































 




   







   















Philippine bets out to conquer Wild Rift SEA Icon Series
Two Philippine teams will see action in the League of Legends: Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Summer Super Cup
Philippine bets out to conquer Wild Rift SEA Icon Series

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2021 - 5:35pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Amihan Esports and Team Secret are hoping to best 14 teams from seven other countries in the Southeast Asia region for the title of Summer Super Cup champion in the League of Legends: Wild Rift SEA Icon Series.



The first tournament for the title game produced by Riot Games, the SEA Icon Series is set to tip off what Riot envisions as a global esports scene for the mobile multiplayer online battle arena.



The tournament will feature a different format from what esports tournaments are used to -—doing away with the Upper and Lower Bracket formats of other tiffs.



Group Stages will be played in a double round robin format resulting in 12 matches a day from June 19 to 22.



The top three teams of each group will then advance to the playoffs slated June 25-27.



The first round of the playoffs will pit the second- and third-seeded teams from each group battle it out while the top teams from the group stages immediately go to the Quarterfinal Playoffs.



It will be a best-of-5 series, single elimination, in the Wild Rift playoffs unlike other tournaments' Upper and Lower Bracket formats which gives losing teams a chance to still compete for the crown.



This time, once you lose, you are eliminated from the tournament.



Amihan Esports and Team Secret will thus have a gruelling tournament on their hands, with no second chances.



Past esports champions from the Philippines have seen their luck reversed once they were relegated to the lower bracket.



TNC Predator, during the DOTA2 Predator League, and Execration from the recently concluded MSC both suffered losses during the playoffs and were relegated to the lower bracket only to maximize that second chance and win it all.



The Wild Rift SEA Icon Series will be broadcasted via the Philippine Pro Gaming League's (PPGL) Facebook page.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

