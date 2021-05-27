








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Eumir Marcial waltzes to semis of Asian Boxing Championships
Eumir Marcial

                     

                        

                           
Eumir Marcial waltzes to semis of Asian Boxing Championships

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2021 - 3:11pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo-bound Eumir Marcial barged into the semifinals without breaking a sweat as his Mongolian foe Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene pulled out due to a shoulder injury in the ASBC Asian Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships in Dubai Wednesday night.



Byamba-Erdene, also a professional boxer like Marcial, withdrew after hurting his shoulder during his preliminary round victory over Iraqi Ridha Talib Jabbar in the middleweight class.



The walkover win sent the 2019 World Championship silver medalist and Southeast Asian Games gold medal winner to the semis versus Uzbek Jafarov Saidjamshid, a 5-0 winner over Omurbek Bekzhigit Uulu of Kyrgyzstan.



It also assured Marcial of at least a bronze along with three other Filipinos — flyweight Mark Lester Durens, bantam Junmilardo Ogayre and former world and light fly women’s champion Josie Gabuco.



Gabuco, as the top seed, advanced straight to the semis against Uzbekistan’s Gulasal Sultonalieva, whom the former was facing at press time.



“We have four in the semis. Josie and Eumir haven’t fought yet, both seeded No. 1 in their respective weight categories,” said Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Ed Picson.



Durens tackles Daniyal Sabit of Kazakhstan while Ogayre clashes with world champion and Asian Games gold medalist Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov of Uzbekistan.



Durens overpowered Kuwaiti Mansour Khalefah in a first-round RSC (referee stopped contest) win while Ogayre dominated Sri Lankan Rukmal Prasanna, 5-0, to secure their semis spots Tuesday.



Marcial, Durens and Ogayre fight tonight for a spot to the gold medal round.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      EUMIR MARCIAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'End of an era': Tim Cone honors retired Marc Pingris as 'the standard'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'End of an era': Tim Cone honors retired Marc Pingris as 'the standard'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With Pingris and Cone, the Super Coffee Mixers were able to clinch a historic PBA Grand Slam — the first since Cone...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Westbrook enraged after fan dumps popcorn on his head
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Westbrook enraged after fan dumps popcorn on his head


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
An angry Russell Westbrook had to be restrained after a Philadelphia 76ers fan poured popcorn on his head as he went to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Why is Spence called the Truth?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 May 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The man whom super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao will face in Las Vegas on Aug. 21 is called the Truth.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s longtime strength and conditioning coach said the Filipino icon’s welterweight title showdown...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakers ward off Suns to even series; Mavs go 2-0 vs Clippers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakers ward off Suns to even series; Mavs go 2-0 vs Clippers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After leading for much of the game, the Lakers needed to fend off a Suns run in the final quarter to head back to Los Angeles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Eumir Marcial waltzes to semis of Asian Boxing Championships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eumir Marcial waltzes to semis of Asian Boxing Championships


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo-bound Eumir Marcial barged into the semifinals without breaking a sweat as his Mongolian foe Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jazz, Knicks bounce back vs Grizzlies, Hawks in NBA playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jazz, Knicks bounce back vs Grizzlies, Hawks in NBA playoffs


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Donovan Mitchell returned from an injury to score 25 points as the Utah Jazz withstood a 47-point performance from Ja Morant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Toledo&rsquo;s Iranian GM leading imports in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Toledo’s Iranian GM leading imports in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Iranian chess Grandmaster Amir Bagheri is showing his class and skill in the ongoing Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cordova continues hot streak in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cordova continues hot streak in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
After four playdates, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors are the only team left undefeated in the Wesley So Cup of the Professional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Osaka, Medvedev looking to avoid joining illustrious list of French Open flops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Osaka, Medvedev looking to avoid joining illustrious list of French Open flops


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Roland Garros has been a happy hunting ground for many of the greatest Grand Slam champions, but rising stars Naomi Osaka...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with