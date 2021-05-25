








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Opinion: On the selection process for the Chess World Cup

                     

                        

                           
Opinion: On the selection process for the Chess World Cup

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2021 - 12:44pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – In the upcoming Chess World Cup, the National Chess Federation of the Philippines’ Assistant Executive Director Reden Cruz stated that the criteria for selecting 22-year-old International Master Paulo Bersamina to represent the country is because “our National Chess Federation believes he has a lot of potentials (sic) and big chances to become one of the next Filipino Grandmasters.”



Cruz stated his and the federation’s thoughts 



Cruz also noted that Bersamina’s “character and determination” are part of the reasons why they chose him.



The NCFP’s stated goal is to produce a new Grandmaster as the country has not had one since 2012.



Furthermore, Cruz stated that the NCFP reserves the right to nominate anyone because it is their discretion. 



Of course, the federation reserves the right to choose. Cruz said that “top three placers in the 2019 Battle of the Grandmasters or the 2019 National Women Championship who were supposed to play in the Chess Olympiad that was cancelled due to the pandemic were not told or given promise by the federation that from them will come the nominated player for the World Cup 2021. As per the 2019 Battle of the Grandmasters result was intended for the Olympiad and not for the upcoming World Cup 2021.”



Here is the thing…



By your own admission, there are qualifiers to those Olympiad. But none for the World Cup? How can you hold one and then not do so for another?



Not enough time to hold one? So why wasn’t one held? 



On that note, when you select a representative to a top competition like the Chess World Cup, there is always a process or qualifiers one must pass to be deemed the worthy representative.



I don’t know of anyone anywhere who is sent because of mere “potential”. There are so many others in this country with potential and big chances so why was one chosen the other? There must be another qualifier than merely the discretion of a federation.



This isn’t to rag on Bersamina who is a mighty fine chess player. We do hope he does well and brings glory to the country.



For any international competition, unless it is a small and localized tournament that isn’t on the accredited events that gain a country points for ranking, I guess it is fine. 



It is like years ago when the Loyola Meralco Sparks competed in the Singapore Cup after they were invited. Some quarters said that Loyola wasn’t even the champion then so why them?



Again, it is a domestic invitational. So that’s different unlike the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup that is a stepping stone to the Fifa Confederations Cup that is a rung below the Fifa World Cup.



Back to chess, isn’t the World Cup the only route to the World Championship?



Does one gain Grandmaster norms in the World Cup of which you stated your desire to produce a new GM? Or is it the experience you are giving?



If the objective is to produce a new GM then there are a lot of other tournaments better suited for this purpose. As this is a bi-annual event of this importance, the federation should send its best bet – one of our Grandmasters. 



And yet, in the women’s category, WGM Janelle Mae Frayna was selected. But isn’t WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda the current national chess champion? If Frayna was selected because she is a WGM then it stands to reason a GM must represent the country.



Fide’s current rankings have GM Ino Sadorra at first, GM Mark Paragua at second, GM Oliver Barbosa at third, GM Banjo Barcenilla at fourth, and IM Paulo Bersamina at fifth. 



What are we missing here?



Even you ruled out the previous “qualifiers” then why cannot you hold another one? I figure you had all the time in the world to conduct a qualifying tournament.



To use Cruz’ words, “hindi po natin hangad na pagmulan ang mga bagay na ito ng hindi pagkakaunawan at pagtatalo.”



But that is exactly what happened because of not having a selection process.



If you move laterally, if you represent the Philippines in basketball, ideally you dip from the pool of the Philippine Basketball Association unless they are unavailable. You get the best and the best are in the PBA.



So in chess, you dip into your Grandmaster pool. 



Isn’t in chess, you consider all options before making a move? So why wasn’t one done this time around?



Nevertheless, we are hoping that the chosen representatives — IM Paulo Bersamina and WGM Janelle Mae Frayna do well. 



Good luck and God speed.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PBA targets June 25 opening
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 May 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The tentative date to open the PBA’s 46th season is June 25 but it’s far from set in stone as the launch will depend on approval from IATF and that’s contingent on the smooth proceedings of 5x5...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gibbons: Pacquiao has better speed, power than Spence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gibbons: Pacquiao has better speed, power than Spence


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said the 42-year-old Pacquiao will have to rely on his footwork, speed and power to offset...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala shifts focus to French Open juniors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala shifts focus to French Open juniors


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala may have fallen short from winning another pro title last week but a bigger, brighter stage awaits her in the prestigious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PBA 3x3 teams eager to get going
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 May 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Teams in the stalled PBA 3x3 inaugurals hope to follow the lead of their 5-on-5 counterparts and get the ball rolling on their pre-tournament buildup soon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadal, Djokovic eye history as Roland Garros embraces quiet night in tennis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nadal, Djokovic eye history as Roland Garros embraces quiet night in tennis


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will set their sights on more Grand Slam history at Roland Garros as the French Open embraces...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Jokic erupts for 38 points as Nuggets tie series vs Blazers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jokic erupts for 38 points as Nuggets tie series vs Blazers


                              

                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Most Valuable Player candidate Nikola Jokic served up a 38-point display as the Denver Nuggets overpowered the Portland Trail...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan gets back at Laguna in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan gets back at Laguna in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
n a rematch of the Northern Division Conference Finals of the last PCAP All-Filipino Cup, the San Juan Predators made sure...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Utah's Jordan Clarkson achieves target with NBA Sixth Man of the Year plum
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Utah's Jordan Clarkson achieves target with NBA Sixth Man of the Year plum


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The NBA on Tuesday announced Clarkson as the winner of the 2020-21 Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, the first Jazz player to win the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks thrash Heat to take 2-0 series lead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks thrash Heat to take 2-0 series lead


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Milwaukee Bucks produced an exhibition of 3-point shooting in a crushing victory over the Miami Heat to take a 2-0 lead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala carries high hopes to Paris
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala carries high hopes to Paris


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala may have fallen short from winning another pro title last week but a brighter, bigger stage awaits her in the prestigious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with