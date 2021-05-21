Jordan Clarkson among finalists for NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz has drawn closer to cliching the Sixth Man of the Year Award this 2020-21 NBA season.

With his fine play with the Jazz, who finished with the best record in the regular season, Clarkson was included in the list of finalists for the plum.

Clarkson has been a consistent source of scoring off of the bench for coach Quin Snyder.

This year, he averaged 18.4 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists per game despite playing almost all of his games off of the bench.

In a season that saw injury sideline his star teammate Donovan Mitchell, Clarkson was able to step up to his role to fill the void in the Jazz offense.

Joining Clarkson as finalists is his teammate Joe Ingles, and the New York Knicks' Derrick Rose.

If the 28-year-old gets the plum, this will be his first individual accolade in his NBA career since being named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2015.