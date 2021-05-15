ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Jazz's Ingles, Bogdanovic among Gabe Norwood's toughest NBA player matchups
Gabe Norwood (C) included Joe Ingles (R) and Bojan Bogdanovic in his toughest NBA player matchups in his international career
AFP/FIBA

Jazz's Ingles, Bogdanovic among Gabe Norwood's toughest NBA player matchups

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2021 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rain or Shine's Gabe Norwood has faced more than a handful of NBA players in his career as an international cager with Gilas Pilipinas.

Recently, the former George Mason University cager listed some of the top matchups he ever faced on the NBA Philippines site.

Among those on the 36-year-old's list is Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson's Utah Jazz teammates Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Ingles, who plays for the Australia Boomers, stood out to the Gilas Pilipinas main stay because of his basketball IQ and competitiveness.

"Joe Ingles ranks high on my list of guys who just purely enjoys playing the game of basketball but could remain locked in and ultra competitive," Norwood wrote.

"He played his role perfectly and his IQ stood out to me. Ingles seemed to always make the right play," he added.

Bogdanovic, meanwhile, who plays for Croatia, presented a physical challenge to Norwood -- proving to be more taxing than most of his other matchups.

"It was clear that this matchup presented a new challenge. The lesson came early in the game when I realized how physically strong Bogdanovic was, which he used to his advantage," Norwood narrated.

"I knew right from there that going up against Bojan was going to be more physically taxing," he concluded.

The list also included the back-to-back reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo who suits up internationally for Greece.

Norwood had faced off with Antetokounmpo before the latter had been drafted into the NBA. Though Gilas didn't see the Greek Freak score a ton of points, Norwood still saw how he affected the game.

"[Antetokounmpo] was disruptive on the defensive end with his ridiculous wing span, and his ability to aggressively run the floor made him a threat on every change of possession," said Norwood.

Completing the list was Francisco Garcia of Dominican Republic and Nicolas Batum of France.

Notable mentions also included Cleveland Cavaliers Cedi Osman, Dante Exum and Andres Nocioni.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jazz keep tight hold on West top spot; Sixers clinch No. 1 in East
Jazz keep tight hold on West top spot; Sixers clinch No. 1 in East
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Led by Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson, Utah arrested a two-game slide with the convincing win over the also-ran Th...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy pool masters rally from 0-5 down to stun Americans
Pinoy pool masters rally from 0-5 down to stun Americans
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Jeff de Luna and Roberto Gomez snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, rallying past Americans Skyler Woodward and Billy...
Sports
fbfb
Nike honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant with 'Mamba Forever' sneaker
Nike honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant with 'Mamba Forever' sneaker
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Dubbed "Mamba Forever", Nike gives a nod to Bryant, and his daughter Gigi who also lost her life in that helicopter crash...
Sports
fbfb
Saso blows hot and cold game
Saso blows hot and cold game
14 hours ago
Yuka Saso fumbled the momentum of a hot birdie-par-par-birdie-birdie start and needed to birdie the last hole just to break...
Sports
fbfb
De Luna-Gomez beaten in World Cup quarters
De Luna-Gomez beaten in World Cup quarters
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
There was no great comeback this time as the Philippines’ Jeff de Luna and Roberto Gomez suffered a 4-9 loss to Estonia’s...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Indian GM Padmini Rout reinforces Palawan Queen&rsquo;s Gambit in PCAP
Indian GM Padmini Rout reinforces Palawan Queen’s Gambit in PCAP
By Rick Olivares | 4 minutes ago
The Odisha, India native has won multiple titles in the youth, junior, and Asian level. 
Sports
fbfb
Suns stay in hunt for top spot; Heat stall Sixers in the East
Suns stay in hunt for top spot; Heat stall Sixers in the East
14 hours ago
Devin Booker drained two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to lift Phoenix to a 118-117 victory over Portland that kept...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy last &lsquo;man&rsquo; standing in The Apprentice: ONE edition
Pinoy last ‘man’ standing in The Apprentice: ONE edition
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Filipino bet Louie Sangalang has cracked the Final Five of the inaugural “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition”...
Sports
fbfb
NLEX back to gym Tuesday
NLEX back to gym Tuesday
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
With NCR+ reverted to GCQ starting today, NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said the Road Warriors will restart practice at the UP gym...
Sports
fbfb
PBA clubs eye return to old haunts
PBA clubs eye return to old haunts
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Metro Manila’s shift to general community quarantine level gave PBA teams hopes they can go back to their “home...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with