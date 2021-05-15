ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
NLEX back to gym Tuesday
Yeng Guiao
STAR/ File

NLEX back to gym Tuesday

Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - May 15, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With NCR+ reverted to GCQ starting today, NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said the Road Warriors will restart practice at the UP gym on Tuesday and Guam national player Jericho Cruz is expected to join after he completes hotel quarantine. Cruz is booked to return from the US tomorrow after a two-week training stint with the Chamorros at the Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

Cruz, 30, said “that would be nice (and) it’s good to know” that he has been allowed by NLEX to play for Guam in the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window at Clark on June 16-20. Guiao yesterday confirmed the clearance in a text message. It’s possible that the PBA’s 46th season will start in the middle of next month, creating a conflict in schedule with the FIBA qualifiers but Cruz will be permitted to play for Guam which has a chance to make history by advancing to its first-ever FIBA Asia Cup.

“I’ll be back in Manila alone (tomorrow),” said Cruz. “To be honest, I think we have a great chance of beating Hong Kong. We just gotta be ready. I don’t know when the Guam team is coming over. All I know is that I’m focusing on NLEX right now.”

Cruz said training in L. A. was smooth particularly as Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy helped out. Leading scorer 6-6 Earnest Ross and 6-10 Jonathan Galloway, however, skipped the camp. Ross is in Australia and Galloway, in Switzerland, both playing as imports. “Training went really well,” he said. “Tai Wesley and Curtis Washington were with us in L. A. We’ll be in Clark ready to battle Hong Kong. Our head coach is E. J. Calvo who reached out to coach Phil since he’s been to Guam to do basketball camps.  I met (Dennis) Schroder in the gym, he’s looking good and being coached by the same trainers as us. I learned a lot from coach Phil, taking in all the lessons. Overall, it was a great experience for me.” Schroder is a 6-3 guard and a German national player with the Lakers. While in L. A., Cruz watched the Lakers play New York at the Staples Center. The Lakers won, 101-99, in OT.

Guam is in Group C with Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. Australia and New Zealand are tied with 2-1 records but the Boomers own a superior +82 factor while the Tall Blacks are even at 0. Guam is 0-1 at -19 and Hong Kong, 0-1 at -63. Guam and Hong Kong will play twice in Clark on June 16 and 18. If Guam wins both games, it will tie Australia and New Zealand at 2-1. Since Australia and New Zealand are done with the qualifiers, Guam can eclipse New Zealand’s quotient if it beats Hong Kong by a cumulative margin of over 19. The top two of the group will advance to the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta on Aug. 16-28. The third placer will play off in a six-team tournament in Jakarta on Aug. 12-14 with four qualifying tickets at stake. So even if Guam fails to overtake New Zealand in the standings, it still has a chance to play in the FIBA Asia Cup with a third place finish.

Cruz has suited up only once for Guam, compiling four points, four rebounds and five assists in 28.3 minutes in a 113-94 loss to New Zealand in February last year. Guam raced to a 5-0 record, beating Indonesia, 65-53 and Thailand, 91-70 in the Eastern Region pre-qualifiers before losing to New Zealand in the main qualifying draw.

NLEX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pinoy pool masters rally from 0-5 down to stun Americans
Pinoy pool masters rally from 0-5 down to stun Americans
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Jeff de Luna and Roberto Gomez snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, rallying past Americans Skyler Woodward and Billy...
Sports
fbfb
&lsquo;Ready to move on&rsquo;: Mikey Garcia rues stalled Manny Pacquiao fight talks
‘Ready to move on’: Mikey Garcia rues stalled Manny Pacquiao fight talks
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Rumored to be Pacquiao's next opponent, Garcia revealed that he has been in negotiation with the senator's camp for months...
Sports
fbfb
Malaysian International Master bolsters Caloocan&rsquo;s PCAP roster
Malaysian International Master bolsters Caloocan’s PCAP roster
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
The Caloocan LoadManna Knights have loaded up for the upcoming Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the...
Sports
fbfb
Nike honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant with 'Mamba Forever' sneaker
Nike honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant with 'Mamba Forever' sneaker
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Dubbed "Mamba Forever", Nike gives a nod to Bryant, and his daughter Gigi who also lost her life in that helicopter crash...
Sports
fbfb
Booker's crucial free throws tow Suns, derail Blazers' playoff berth
Booker's crucial free throws tow Suns, derail Blazers' playoff berth
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Booker drew a foul on Portland's Norman Powell off a timeout to get to the line and sink the two charities to put the Suns...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Suns stay in hunt for top spot; Heat stall Sixers in the East
Suns stay in hunt for top spot; Heat stall Sixers in the East
1 hour ago
Devin Booker drained two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to lift Phoenix to a 118-117 victory over Portland that kept...
Sports
fbfb
Saso blows hot and cold game
Saso blows hot and cold game
1 hour ago
Yuka Saso fumbled the momentum of a hot birdie-par-par-birdie-birdie start and needed to birdie the last hole just to break...
Sports
fbfb
De Luna-Gomez beaten in World Cup quarters
De Luna-Gomez beaten in World Cup quarters
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
There was no great comeback this time as the Philippines’ Jeff de Luna and Roberto Gomez suffered a 4-9 loss to Estonia’s...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy last &lsquo;man&rsquo; standing in The Apprentice: ONE edition
Pinoy last ‘man’ standing in The Apprentice: ONE edition
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Filipino bet Louie Sangalang has cracked the Final Five of the inaugural “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition”...
Sports
fbfb
PBA clubs eye return to old haunts
PBA clubs eye return to old haunts
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Metro Manila’s shift to general community quarantine level gave PBA teams hopes they can go back to their “home...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with