Nike honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant with 'Mamba Forever' sneaker

MANILA, Philippines — Sportswear giant Nike has released plans for a new Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in time for Kobe Bryant's induction to the Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend.

Dubbed "Mamba Forever", Nike gives a nod to Bryant, and his daughter Gigi who also lost her life in that helicopter crash in January 2020.

Moving away from a classic Lakers gold and purple colorway, the sneaker has a black, white, and gold colorway which reflects the colors of Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy — later renamed the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation is a post-retirement venture that Bryant had put his time into after his career in the NBA.

Gigi's jersey number 2 is placed in gold at the heel of the sneaker while a snakeskin pattern extends into the inner lining.

While the Bryant estate ended their partnership with Nike earlier this year, it is likely that negotiations are still ongoing between the two parties.

Earlier this month, Bryant's widow Vanessa released the "Mambacita clothing line" in time for Gigi's birthday.

The Kobe 6 Protro "Mamba Forever" is expected to drop in the summer of this year.