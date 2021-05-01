ESPORT
Vanessa Bryant launches 'Mambacita' clothing brand honoring late daughter Gigi
Vanessa Bryant is launching a clothing line in honor of her and Kobe Bryant's late daughter Gigi
Instagram/Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant launches 'Mambacita' clothing brand honoring late daughter Gigi

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 1, 2021 - 10:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Vanessa Bryant has launched a clothing brand in honor of her and Kobe Bryant's late daughter Gigi.

After more than a week since they opted not to renew Kobe's contract with Nike, the Bryant family released the "Mambacita" clothing line set to be released on May 1 (May 2, Manila) in what would have been Gigi's 15th birthday.

 

All the proceeds from the sales of the clothing line will go to the Mamba and Mabacita Sports Foundation — a charity founded by the Bryant family to help fund programs in underserved community, as well as furthering Kobe and Gigi's legacies through youth sports.

It was originally named Mamba Sports Foundation but was rebranded to honor Gigi after her and her father's tragic death in a helicopter crash, along with seven others, in January 2020.

Pieces of the clothing line were modelled by Vanessa, as well as her other daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

The line is set for release at the Mambaandmabacita.org.

