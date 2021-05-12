Warriors complete sweep of Jazz, Suns; Lakers avert disaster vs Knicks

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors tightened their hold on the eighth spot of the Western Conference standings after outbattling the Phoenix Suns, 122-116, at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Capping off back-to-back games against the top two teams in the West, the Warriors took their 37th win in the season and keep themselves ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies who also took a win earlier Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks, 133-104.

Struggling from the 3-point line, the Warriors grinded out the tough victory over Chris Paul and the Suns led by Andrew Wiggins who scored 38 points in the victory.

Though stuck playing catch-up against the red-hot Suns, the Warriors were able to string enough offense in crunch time to come away with the win -- a night after beating the league-best Utah Jazz.

Three straight triples in the final three minutes of the game swayed the momentum in the Warriors' favor.

Stephen Curry, who only made a single 3-pointer the whole night, finished with 21 points.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers keep their hopes of climbing out of the play-in tournament alive after outlasting the New York Knicks in overtime, 101-99.

Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, and Kyle Kuzma connived in LeBron James' absence to take the crucial win for Los Angeles.

In the other games, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks past the also-ran Orlando Magic, 114-102.

The reigning MVP tallied a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

The Sacramento Kings, for their part, continued to add the woes of the OKC Thunder with a 122-106 win.

The Los Angeles Clippers, meanwhile, tightened their hold on the third spot in the standings after blasting the Toronto Raptors, 115-96.

Kawhi Leonard paced the Clippers on offense with 20 points.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets also took wins over the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets, respectively.