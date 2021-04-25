ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Kai Sotto cherised experience training with ex-NBA vet Amar'e Stoudemire
Kai Sotto (L) and Amar'e Stoudemire
AFP/FIBA

Kai Sotto cherised experience training with ex-NBA vet Amar'e Stoudemire

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 25, 2021 - 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — It seems like everything came full circle for Kai Sotto and Amar'e Stoudemire when the duo trained together in Miami, Florida a couple of weeks ago.

This as the 18-year-old Sotto had first encountered Stoudemire in the player's own children's book his father had gifted him as a child — a memory that he didn't waste the chance of sharing with the former NBA player.

"Sobrang saya ko nung time na yun, kaya di ko rin makakalimutan yung moment na kasama ko siya," said Sotto in a press conference organized by Smart earlier this week.

"Unang sinabi ko sa kanya ay nung mas bata pa ako, binigay na birthday gift ng dad ko yung isang libro niya," he added.

The book was part of the series STAT: Standing Tall and Talented which Stoudemire himself wrote and was first published in 2012.

Like the younger Sotto who read the book, the series centered on a young boy aiming to reach his dreams on the basketball court.

Stoudemire was happy at Sotto's story, considering that he had made the books to help kids get into reading as he did not have the same resources himself.

"Kinwento ko yun sa kanya at tuwang-tuwa siya," Sotto said of the 38-year-old's reaction.

Being around the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year that had been part of Sotto's inspiration growing up as a basketball player, the former Ateneo Blue Eaglet just couldn't let the opportunity pass to tell Stoudemire how his book affected him.

"Sobrang gandang feeling lang na galing sa Pilipinas, binabasa ko lang yung libro niya, at napapanood ko lang siya sa YouTube, sa TV dati, at nung nakita ko siya in person, di ko sinayang yung opportunity na yun na sabihin sa kanya," he said.

Sotto and Stoudemire were training together in the Miami Perimiter, a facility in Florida as the former prepares for his Australian National Basketball League stint with the Adelaide 36ers later this year.

BASKETBALL KAI SOTTO NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Home Base: Ex-jeepney barker turned Golden State Warriors trainer tells story
play
Home Base: Ex-jeepney barker turned Golden State Warriors trainer tells story
18 hours ago
Jefferson Codera was once a jeepney barker working the streets of Cebu. Now, he has his own NBA championship ring.
Sports
fbfb
Why Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant estate did not renew partnership with Nike
Why Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant estate did not renew partnership with Nike
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Since the death of the Laker legend, Vanessa has reportedly expressed frustration regarding the exclusivity of Nike Kobe products,...
Sports
fbfb
Kai improved a lot, but still not 'NBA ready', says Norman Black
Kai improved a lot, but still not 'NBA ready', says Norman Black
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A former NBA player himself with a short stint with the Detroit Pistons back in 1980, Black shared a few pointers on what...
Sports
fbfb
Skai’s the limit for Sotto
By Joaquin Henson | April 25, 2021 - 12:00am
It made perfect sense for Smart Communications to pick 7-3 rising basketball star Kai Sotto as a brand ambassador.
Sports
fbfb
Adelaide 36ers coach 'immediately excited' about signing Kai Sotto
Adelaide 36ers coach 'immediately excited' about signing Kai Sotto
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Sotto will reinforce an Adelaide squad bannered by Josh Giddey and former Kentucky star Isaac Humphries.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Also-ran Wolves stun Jazz; Mavs storm back vs Lakers
Also-ran Wolves stun Jazz; Mavs storm back vs Lakers
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Wolves battled back from as big as 17 points to steal the win from the Jazz on the road.
Sports
fbfb
Filipino NBA camp trainer to aspiring coaches, trainers: Be dedicated
Filipino NBA camp trainer to aspiring coaches, trainers: Be dedicated
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Through pure grit and determination, Codera had hurdled all the bumps life had thrown at him, all the while keeping his two...
Sports
fbfb
Knicks win ninth straight, Bucks dominate struggling Sixers
Knicks win ninth straight, Bucks dominate struggling Sixers
3 hours ago
The Knicks are in the midst of their longest winning streak in eight years, since they won 13 straight in the 2012-13 NBA...
Sports
fbfb
Team Lakay's Folayang to dedicate trilogy bout vs Aoki to OFWs
Team Lakay's Folayang to dedicate trilogy bout vs Aoki to OFWs
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Knowing the numbers of Filipinos who are in the US as migrants and overseas workers, Folayang is eager to dedicate the fight...
Sports
fbfb
Asian slugfest in India scratched
Asian slugfest in India scratched
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The Asian Elite Men and Women Boxing Championships, an event where the Philippine national team was supposed to participate...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with