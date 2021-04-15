WATCH: Kai Sotto trains with ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire

MANILA, Philippines – It looks like Philippine basketball wunderkind Kai Sotto is continuing to receive high-caliber training months removed from his exit in the NBA G League.

This after the 18-year-old cager posted updates of his training regimen in his social media, where he was seen working out together with former NBA veteran Amar'e Stoudemire.

WATCH: Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) trains with former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire



Sotto appears to be in Florida at The Miami Perimiter which see the likes of NBA talent Trevor Ariza and Andre Drummond. (via Felix Flores on Instagram) | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/eQNCRXespY — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) April 15, 2021

Stoudemire was the ninth overall pick in the 2002 NBA draft and is now a player development assistant for the Brooklyn Nets.

The 38-year-old last played in the NBA for the Miami Heat in the 2015-16 season before he went to play in the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

Sotto and Stoudemire appear to be in Florida at The Miami Perimeter training facility.

The gym has seen the likes of NBA players Trevor Ariza, John Wall, Andre Drummond and Jimmy Butler.

Felix Flores, who was seen training Sotto, recently helped a prospect get drafted in the 2020 NBA draft with Vernon Carey Jr. getting selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the 32nd pick.