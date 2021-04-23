ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Gonzaga gives up indoor volley for beach play
Jovelyn Gonzaga
Philippine Superliga

Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - April 23, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Army woman Jovelyn Gonzaga wants a shot at a spot in the beach volley national squad, and she pursues it in tryouts set late this month in Subic.

The 29-year-old Ilongga was part of the pool invited to attend the national team tryouts for indoor volleyball but begged off from it and opted to join beach volley instead.

“Thank you indoor volleyball. That was a great journey with you. For now, it’s time for me to take a new route,” said Gonzaga in her social media account.

The former Central Philippines University star in Iloilo first made a name in beach volley where she won local and international tilts including the Nestea Inter-Collegiate Beach Volley Championships three times in Boracay a few years ago.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation board member in charge of beach volley Charo Soriano welcomed Gonzaga’s addition to the program.

“A legend takes on the beach. Honoring your indoor volleyball and at the same time excited for your beach volley path. We’re here for you,” said Soriano referring to the 2015 Singapore Southeast Asian Games national team skipper.

Gonzaga will join a deep pool headed by Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio, who snared a bronze in the 2019 SEAG in Subic.

