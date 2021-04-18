SBP investigating VisMin Cup controversy too, sanctions to be handed down

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Inc. (SBP) is also looking into alleged game-fixing that took place in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup last Wednesday.

The farcical game between the Siquijor Mystics and the ARQ Builders - Lapu-Lapu saw botched free throws and missed wide-open layups.

SBP President Al Panlilio said that he had already tasked executive director Sonny Barrios and director of operations Butch Antonio to look into the issue.

"Hindi ito acceptable in any sport," Panlilio said Saturday on Noli Eala's Power & Play.

"They were the only few who were privileged to play and they should take advantage of that. There's a great responsibility of being given that chance and they have to show the youth how the game should be played," he added.

Both teams involved in the controversy were already handed out harsh sanctions by VisMin themselves a day after the game.

Siquijor was slapped with expulsion from the league while a number of Lapu-Lapu players and coaching staff were suspended and fined.

But more sanctions may come, Panlilio said.

"I was aghast with that incident. It's completely disrespecting the game that we love," said Panlilio.

"I think from the federation's point of view, we can sanction them maybe by suspending the players and the league. Definitely, we need to sanction them. I just want to make sure that we make the right application of sanctions," he added.

The basketball executive said that SBP will be discussing matters with the Games and Amusements board soon in otder to avoid such happenings in the future.

Duo escape expulsion from VisMin

Two players from banished squad Siquijor have been spared from league expulsion and will still have the chance to play under the banner of a different team in the VisMin Super Cup.

Miguel Castellano and Michael Serrano were exempted from expulsion since they were not at the game.

Castellano missed the game and stayed in the team's hotel because of a sore right knee while Serano asked to leave the league bubble prior to the season's tip-off on April 9.

Another Mystics player, Vincent Tangcay, is also under review as he did not play a single second during the controversial contest.