ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
SBP investigating VisMin Cup controversy too, sanctions to be handed down
SBP President Al Panlilio (L) said that the federation will likely also slap sanctions on the teams involved in the VisMin Super Cup controversy that made headlines this week
FILE/VisMin Cup

SBP investigating VisMin Cup controversy too, sanctions to be handed down

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 18, 2021 - 10:17am

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Inc. (SBP) is also looking into alleged game-fixing that took place in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup last Wednesday.

The farcical game between the Siquijor Mystics and the ARQ Builders - Lapu-Lapu saw botched free throws and missed wide-open layups.

SBP President Al Panlilio said that he had already tasked executive director Sonny Barrios and director of operations Butch Antonio to look into the issue.

"Hindi ito acceptable in any sport," Panlilio said Saturday on Noli Eala's Power & Play.

"They were the only few who were privileged to play and they should take advantage of that. There's a great responsibility of being given that chance and they have to show the youth how the game should be played," he added.

Both teams involved in the controversy were already handed out harsh sanctions by VisMin themselves a day after the game.

Siquijor was slapped with expulsion from the league while a number of Lapu-Lapu players and coaching staff were suspended and fined.

But more sanctions may come, Panlilio said.

"I was aghast with that incident. It's completely disrespecting the game that we love," said Panlilio.

"I think from the federation's point of view, we can sanction them maybe by suspending the players and the league. Definitely, we need to sanction them. I just want to make sure that we make the right application of sanctions," he added.

The basketball executive said that SBP will be discussing matters with the Games and Amusements board soon in otder to avoid such happenings in the future.

Duo escape expulsion from VisMin

Two players from banished squad Siquijor have been spared from league expulsion and will still have the chance to play under the banner of a different team in the VisMin Super Cup.

Miguel Castellano and Michael Serrano were exempted from expulsion since they were not at the game.

Castellano missed the game and stayed in the team's hotel because of a sore right knee while Serano asked to leave the league bubble prior to the season's tip-off on April 9.

Another Mystics player, Vincent Tangcay, is also under review as he did not play a single second during the controversial contest.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Home Base': Fil-Am Jarod Lucas reminisces Elite Eight run with OSU Beavers
play
'Home Base': Fil-Am Jarod Lucas reminisces Elite Eight run with OSU Beavers
15 hours ago
Lucas, born to a Filipino mother, shares his experience in helping the Beavers to an Elite Eight finish on Philstar: Home...
Sports
fbfb
Brother defends VisMin cager after controversial game
Brother defends VisMin cager after controversial game
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The cager's sibling Renzo narrated what his brother was truly like, and branded the allegations against his brother as u...
Sports
fbfb
Pringle’s agent a pro’s pro
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Barangay Ginebra star Stanley Pringle said the other day his basketball journey wouldn’t have taken off without the guidance of his agent Ben Pensack.
Sports
fbfb
Jazz take down Pacers in Clarkson return but lose Mitchell to injury
Jazz take down Pacers in Clarkson return but lose Mitchell to injury
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Mitchell's exit coincided with Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson's return to action after missing four straight ga...
Sports
fbfb
Candidates Tournament
By Edgar De Castro | April 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (4.5) faces American Fabiano Caruana (3.5) while Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi (4.5) clashes with Dutchman Anish Giri (3.5) in crucial match-ups as the long-awaited resumption of the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Miko Eala lone bright spot anew for Penn State vs Michigan
Miko Eala lone bright spot anew for Penn State vs Michigan
By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
Eala made easy work of Patrick Maloney in his singles assignment, 6-4, 6-2, to give the Lions a point in the Big Ten mat...
Sports
fbfb
Saso slips to solo 3RD
Saso slips to solo 3RD
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
After a hot 64-64 start, Yuka Saso slowed down with a one-under 71 Friday to find herself down by four against new leader...
Sports
fbfb
Vaccine for athletes coming soon
Vaccine for athletes coming soon
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Tokyo-bound Filipino athletes and those still seeking Olympic berths may get the COVID-19 vaccine next month, to be followed...
Sports
fbfb
Romero: Game fixing tarnishes image of Philippine sports
Romero: Game fixing tarnishes image of Philippine sports
11 hours ago
Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero said players, coaches and officials involved in the controversial VisMin Super Cup match between...
Sports
fbfb
Diaz, pals get big lift from PSC
Diaz, pals get big lift from PSC
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
In pursuit of the country’s first Olympic gold, the Philippine Sports Commission has continuously bankrolled the campaign...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with