VisMin's Siquijor banned; Lapu-Lapu fined, suspended after controversial game

MANILA, Philippines — The Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Thursday officially banned the Siquijor Mystics following their controversial game against the ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu on Wednesday.

This was the decision handed down by the league following a thorough investigation assisted by the Games and Amusement Board.

The players and coaches of the whole Mystics, therefore, will not be able to compete in the VisMin Cup anymore, even under the banner of any other team in the league.

The game, which drew ire online for botched layups and missed free throws that sparked talks of game fixing, also resulted in the suspension of Lapu-Lapu for the rest of the first round in the VisMin Super Cup.

Players and members of the coaching staff of the ARQ Builders will also need to pay a fine apart from serving their suspension.

Lapu-Lapu players Jojo Tangkay, Reed Juntilla, Monbert Arong, Dawn Ochea and Ferdinand Lusdoc have all been slapped with a Php15,000 fine.

One player in particular, Rendel Senining, will be suspended for the entire tournament and will also be paying the Php15,000 fine.

For the coaching staff Coach Francise Auquico was fined Php30,000 fine while the rest of his coach staff was penalized Php20,000.

League COO Rocky Chan said that these sanctions are proof that the newly minted league holds itself at a high standard and will not tolerate such actions.

Chan also said that a steeper price will be paid should any team attempt to do it again -- a fine of Php1,000,000 and expulsion from the league.

The basketball executive, however, assured that this was an isolated case.

"Wag natin babuyin ang basketball na pinakamamahal ng Pinoy. This is the clear statement of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup. Any deliberate actions by any player and coach is not tolerated in this league," said Chan.

"We stand here to help homegrown players provide livelihood and promote sports tourism kaya inuulit ko, there's no place here for this kind of actions," he added.