ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Folayang set for ONE trilogy bout vs Aoki
Eduard Folayang (L) and Shinya Aoki are set for their third bout against each other in ONE on TNT IV
ONE Championship

Folayang set for ONE trilogy bout vs Aoki

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 9:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Eduard Folayang will face a storied rival in Shinya Aoki come April 28 (April 29, Manila time) in ONE on TNT IV in Singapore.

Aoki, whom Folayang has faced twice before, was named his new foe in the card on Monday after health and safety circumstances pushed their respective opponents out of the fight card.

The 37-year-old Folayang was supposed to fight Yoshihiro Akiyama but the latter had to pull out due to injury.

The Japanese fighter, meanwhile, was penciled to face Sage Northcutt who has been taken out of the card due to lingering COVID-19 symptoms.

Folayang and Aoki have one victory each in their past two bouts with the Filipino taking their first meeting via TKO back in 2016.

Aoki exacted his revenge in 2019 when he submitted Folayang in just the opening round to take the Filipino's ONE lightweight belt.

Folayang will have his hands full with Aoki as he tries to break out of a two-bout slump.

Aoki, for his part, has yet to drop a bout since losing to Christian Lee in May 2019.

The trilogy bout between the two fighters will be part of the final ONE on TNT fight card, which will see Aung La N Sang stake his light heavyweight title against Vitaly Bigdash III in the main event.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
Kai Sotto urged to continue training in US or Europe
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Filipino basketball legend Ramon Fernandez said Kai Sotto was right when he chose flying abroad to pursue his NBA dream.
Sports
fbfb
Waiting for GCQ
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s a waiting game for PBA teams gearing up for the coming 46th season and while Metro Manila remains under MECQ, there can still be no practices whatsoever, even individual workouts in limited batches that...
Sports
fbfb
Folayang set for ONE trilogy bout vs Aoki
Folayang set for ONE trilogy bout vs Aoki
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Aoki, whom Folayang has faced twice before, was named his new foe in the card on Monday after health and safety circumstances...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am volleyball prospects introduced to opportunities in US talent showcase
Fil-Am volleyball prospects introduced to opportunities in US talent showcase
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The camp, hosted by firm Fil-Am Nation Select, was graced by local volleyball player Cienne Cruz, who is currently in the...
Sports
fbfb
Curry scores 53 to pass Chamberlain for Warriors record
Curry scores 53 to pass Chamberlain for Warriors record
20 hours ago
Steph Curry erupted with 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain's all-time Golden State scoring record on Monday (Tuesday, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Loman laments ONE debut postponement after testing positive for COVID-19
Loman laments ONE debut postponement after testing positive for COVID-19
By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
Loman was supposed to lock horns with top bantamweight contender John Lineker in ONE on TNT IV in April 28 (April 29, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
Heroes come in abundance for Lapu-Lapu
By John Bryan Ulanday | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu fended off Dumaguete, 67-57, for its second straight win in the inaugural Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup yesterday at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.
Sports
fbfb
Curry passes chamberlain
April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
Steph Curry erupted with 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain’s all-time Golden State scoring record on Monday as the Warriors downed the Denver Nuggets, 116-107.
Sports
fbfb
40 Years of futsal in the Philippines
40 Years of futsal in the Philippines
By Rick Olivares | 18 hours ago
One of the sports poised to go to the next level in the succeeding years — pandemic or no pandemic — is futs...
Sports
fbfb
Lapu-Lapu thwarts Dumaguete in VisMin cagefest
Lapu-Lapu thwarts Dumaguete in VisMin cagefest
By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu fended off Dumaguete, 67-57, for its second straight win in the inaugural Chooks-to-Go-Pilipinas VisMin...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with