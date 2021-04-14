Folayang set for ONE trilogy bout vs Aoki

MANILA, Philippines — Eduard Folayang will face a storied rival in Shinya Aoki come April 28 (April 29, Manila time) in ONE on TNT IV in Singapore.

Aoki, whom Folayang has faced twice before, was named his new foe in the card on Monday after health and safety circumstances pushed their respective opponents out of the fight card.

The 37-year-old Folayang was supposed to fight Yoshihiro Akiyama but the latter had to pull out due to injury.

The Japanese fighter, meanwhile, was penciled to face Sage Northcutt who has been taken out of the card due to lingering COVID-19 symptoms.

Folayang and Aoki have one victory each in their past two bouts with the Filipino taking their first meeting via TKO back in 2016.

Aoki exacted his revenge in 2019 when he submitted Folayang in just the opening round to take the Filipino's ONE lightweight belt.

Folayang will have his hands full with Aoki as he tries to break out of a two-bout slump.

Aoki, for his part, has yet to drop a bout since losing to Christian Lee in May 2019.

The trilogy bout between the two fighters will be part of the final ONE on TNT fight card, which will see Aung La N Sang stake his light heavyweight title against Vitaly Bigdash III in the main event.