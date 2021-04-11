Fundraiser drive organized for Olympic skater Michael Martinez

MANILA, Philippines — A fundraiser has been organized for skater Michael Martinez as he attempts to once again chase an Olympic spot in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The fundraiser for $50,000 (approximately P2,427,500) can be found on the gofundme website, and was put together by Geofriend Viz.

Martinez was the first-ever Southeast Asian to qualify and compete in the Winter Olympic Games and the Youth Winter Olympic Games.

Per the fundraiser, Martinez is currently training in the US under renowned figure skating coach Nikolai Morozov.

Mozorov had coached Shizuka Arakawa to the Olympic gold back in 2006 and wants to do the same with Martinez.

If the 24-year-old gets to compete and nab the gold, he will be the first from a tropical country.to win the top prize.

As of posting, only $680 (approximately Php33,014) has been raised so far — still very far from the targeted $50,000.

Martinez has won two medals representing the Philippines with a gold in the 2015 Asian Trophy and a silver in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Southeast Asian Games.