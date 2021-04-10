ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^

WATCH: Filipina cager Ella Fajardo graces 'Home Base' pilot

(Philstar.com) - April 10, 2021 - 6:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — In the first episode of Philstar.com's Home Base, Gilas Pilipinas women mainstay and incoming Fairleigh Dickinson University freshman Ella Fajardo opens up about her senior year in high school, playing during COVID-19, and her commitment to Gilas Pilipinas.

The audio format of the show is also available on Spotify and soon on Apple Podcasts.

BASKETBALL GILAS WOMEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manny Pangilinan backs planned PBA vs China exhibition to start season
Manny Pangilinan backs planned PBA vs China exhibition to start season
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Pangilinan sounded off on the idea on Saturday, after Vargas proposed the matchup on Friday — the 46th anniversary...
Sports
fbfb
Boxing tipped to end Philippines' Olympic gold drought
Boxing tipped to end Philippines' Olympic gold drought
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Abnett is currently in a training camp in Thailand with the national team that included Tokyo-bound Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio...
Sports
fbfb
Dominant Neon Esports enters APAC Predator League DOTA 2 finals
Dominant Neon Esports enters APAC Predator League DOTA 2 finals
By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
TNC will face Boom Esports in the Lower Bracket Finals on Sunday, with the winner setting up a showdown with Neon Esports...
Sports
fbfb
Vargas bats for PBA-China friendly
Vargas bats for PBA-China friendly
By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Chairman Ricky Vargas is pushing for a friendly betwen a PBA selection and a team from China to touch off Season 46 and provide...
Sports
fbfb
Eala falls
Eala falls
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Filipina ace Alex Eala missed a quarterfinals berth in her first W60 tournament, falling short against hometown bet Simona...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Beal's four-point play lifts Wizards past Warriors; Celtics' Tatum scores 53 vs Wolves
Beal's four-point play lifts Wizards past Warriors; Celtics' Tatum scores 53 vs Wolves
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
While the Golden State had a chance to take back the lead, a careless turnover from Damion Lee gave the ball back to Was...
Sports
fbfb
FIBA Clark 'bubble' in June confirmed
FIBA Clark 'bubble' in June confirmed
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Initially slated in February then was hit with postponement due to COVID-19 restrictions, FIBA announced on Friday that the...
Sports
fbfb
Six-time champ Jack Animam recalls peculiar beginning of hoops career
Six-time champ Jack Animam recalls peculiar beginning of hoops career
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
All would change for Animam, however, one afternoon when her high school principal would call her into their office to offer...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala expected to see huge leap in WTA rankings after Swiss tournament
Alex Eala expected to see huge leap in WTA rankings after Swiss tournament
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Eala, who is currently ranked WTA No. 715, is likely to move up more than 200 places after her debut in a $60,000 tourna...
Sports
fbfb
Ancajas out for respect
Ancajas out for respect
By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is determined to deliver a strong message that he can’t be ignored in lining...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with