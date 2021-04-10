WATCH: Filipina cager Ella Fajardo graces 'Home Base' pilot
(Philstar.com) - April 10, 2021 - 6:56pm
MANILA, Philippines — In the first episode of Philstar.com's Home Base, Gilas Pilipinas women mainstay and incoming Fairleigh Dickinson University freshman Ella Fajardo opens up about her senior year in high school, playing during COVID-19, and her commitment to Gilas Pilipinas.
The audio format of the show is also available on Spotify and soon on Apple Podcasts.
