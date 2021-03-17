Going pro: PVL to hold rookie draft, impose salary caps in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Now that it's a full-fledged professional sports body, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) plans to hold its inaugural rookie draft by 2022.

This was the announcement made by league president Ricky Palou during the Philippine Sportswriters Association online forum on Tuesday.

"We will adopt a drafting system, so that weaker teams will have a chance to improve their line-ups and be more competitive," said Palou.

Fifteen teams will participate in the PVL's first season as a pro league, with the top clubs in the country all expected to compete in a "bubble" at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna by May.

The teams will still be able to directly recruit players for the upcoming season in the Calamba bubble, but will move to the draft system by next year.

Palou also said they are looking to implement salary cap system among teams together with the draft, to ensure competitiveness among its squads.

The Creamline Cool Smashers and the F2 Cargo Movers -- who were previously affiliated with rival league Philippine Superliga -- banner the 15-team roster set to see action in the PVL.