ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
PVL teams want season opener moved to late May

PVL teams want season opener moved to late May

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2021 - 3:21pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League may heed the request of some teams seeking to reset its opening day at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna from May 8 to the latter part of the month.

“Some teams are asking us if we can move it a later, maybe late May, so will have more time train as a team,” said PVL president Ricky Palou in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswirters Association Forum backed by Smart and presented by San Miguel Corp., Go For Gold, Milo, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

“As everybody knows, there have not been a lot of play for over a year now and the players may be overexcited and hurt themselves,” he added.

The request came after some of the teams were give the green light to practice only last week following the approval of several venues like the Ronac in Mandaluyong, Greenhills West Gym and Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan and San Sebastian Gym in Manila.

Palou also said they are still thinking of the format they will use to pack all the games of the 12 teams including preseason favorites Creamline and F2 Logistics seeing action in its maiden season as a pro in just two months with two playdates a day every day except Monday.

“The format we’ll be using is either a single-round robin or we’ll divide the teams to two groups,” said Palou.

The other teams joining are PLDT Fibr, Cignal, BanKo Perlas, Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Bali Pure, Unlimited Athletes Club, Sta. Lucia 7, Chery Tiggo and guest team Army.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
D-Day by the numbers
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Here’s how the PBA Season 46 draft went at the TV5 studios last Sunday by the numbers
Sports
fbfb
Japan joinIng pocket tourney?
By Joaquin Henson | March 16, 2021 - 12:00am
There’s a possibility that Japan may play in a pocket tournament with Gilas and two PBA teams before the start of the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window at Clark on June 14-20 if its group is confirmed to...
Sports
fbfb
Pasig King Pirates rally past Caloocan in PCAP play
Pasig King Pirates rally past Caloocan in PCAP play
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Jockeying for playoff position and in need to a huge win to boost their confidence as the Professional Chess Association heads...
Sports
fbfb
Eala delivers for Penn
Eala delivers for Penn
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Rookie Miko Eala registered win No. 5 as Pennsylvania State University split their back-to-back road games against Michigan...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine table tennis players suffer setbacks in Olympic qualifier
Philippine table tennis players suffer setbacks in Olympic qualifier
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Philippines’ Rose Jean Fadol and Jann Mari Nayre missed out on their chance to claim a berth in the Tokyo Games...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Knights, Tigers start MPBL Lakan finals
Knights, Tigers start MPBL Lakan finals
By Roy Luarca | 32 minutes ago
The best of the North against the beast of the South.
Sports
fbfb
Triple trio for Antetokounmpo; Nets down Knicks
Triple trio for Antetokounmpo; Nets down Knicks
3 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo reeled off his third straight triple-double as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to...
Sports
fbfb
Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup gets Puma backing
Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup gets Puma backing
3 hours ago
The inaugural Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup is starting with a bang with its partnership with a top global brand known for its...
Sports
fbfb
Coaches upbeat with own draft picks
Coaches upbeat with own draft picks
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Like Terrafirma with top pick Joshua Munzon, the rest of the PBA clubs see a bright future with their blue-chip rookies who...
Sports
fbfb
Another big step for Kouame
Another big step for Kouame
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Angelo Kouame moved a breath away from being able to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas as the Senate gave its nod on the measure...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with