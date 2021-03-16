PVL teams want season opener moved to late May

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League may heed the request of some teams seeking to reset its opening day at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna from May 8 to the latter part of the month.

“Some teams are asking us if we can move it a later, maybe late May, so will have more time train as a team,” said PVL president Ricky Palou in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswirters Association Forum backed by Smart and presented by San Miguel Corp., Go For Gold, Milo, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

“As everybody knows, there have not been a lot of play for over a year now and the players may be overexcited and hurt themselves,” he added.

The request came after some of the teams were give the green light to practice only last week following the approval of several venues like the Ronac in Mandaluyong, Greenhills West Gym and Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan and San Sebastian Gym in Manila.

Palou also said they are still thinking of the format they will use to pack all the games of the 12 teams including preseason favorites Creamline and F2 Logistics seeing action in its maiden season as a pro in just two months with two playdates a day every day except Monday.

“The format we’ll be using is either a single-round robin or we’ll divide the teams to two groups,” said Palou.

The other teams joining are PLDT Fibr, Cignal, BanKo Perlas, Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Bali Pure, Unlimited Athletes Club, Sta. Lucia 7, Chery Tiggo and guest team Army.