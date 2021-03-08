PVL teams now allowed to practice

MANILA, Philippines – After a long wait, Premier Volleyball League teams were given permission to start practicing after recently getting the green light from the local governments of San Juan and Mandaluyong where their intended practice venues — Filoil Flying V Centre and Ronac — are located.

“Yes, it’s a go,” said PVL president Ricky Palou Monday.

Creamline, minus star Alyssa Valdez who is currently in Boracay, and Choco Mucho have started practicing at the Ronac over the weekend, which was done under strict observance of government protocols.

“The teams can train with four to five players at a time with a coach and a health officer/therapist, social distancing must be observed at all times,” said Palou. “Of course, regular tests should be done.”

Also scheduled to practice this week are Petro Gazz at Filoil, BanKo Perlas at Ronac, Peak Form at Greenhills West, PLDT Home Fibr at the San Sebastian College Gym and guest teams Army and Air Force at their military bases.

Cignal is also training soon but it hasn’t mentioned its preferred venue.

The PVL’s first conference as a professional league will be two months long and tentatively set on May 8 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.