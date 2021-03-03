ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
PLDT, Cignal officially join Premier Volleyball League
PLDT and Cignal will thus join a field of Creamline, Choco Mucho, BanKo Perlas, Bali Pure/Chef’s Classic, Petro Gazz, Peak and guest teams Army and Air Force.
Philippine Superliga/Roman Prospero

PLDT, Cignal officially join Premier Volleyball League

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 4:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — The PLDT Home Fibr Hitters and the Cignal HD Spikers are now officially members of the Premier Volleyball League family.

The sister teams, part of the Manny V. Pangilinan group of companies, made separate announcements yesterday that formally confirmed their entry to the country’s first professional volley league.

"We are very deeply engaged in Philippine sports, supporting various sports-- including volleyball — for a long time through the MVP Sports Foundation,” said Al Panlilio, the PLDT chief revenue officer and also the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas president.

“We have always believed in the power of sports to make the lives of Filipinos better. The values that we learn in volleyball — such as teamwork, mindfulness, patience, grace under pressure, and discipline, among others — are important elements to the formula of success," he added.

Cignal, for its part, made the announcement on its Facebook page yesterday, saying “we are excited to announce that the Cignal HD Spikers are officially joining the PVL.”

It will be a homecoming for PLDT as it played and won championships in the Shakey’s V-League, which was the precursor of the PVL, six years ago.

"It definitely feels like a revival for our team since it feels good to be back home," expressed PLDT and SMART Head of Sports Jude Turcuato. "With our campaign in PLDT, which is 'the strongest connections are at home', it was about time that we go back to our roots which is the PVL. It's just refreshing to have a new beginning."

Roger Gorayeb will coach the Fibr Hitters while the HD Spikers have yet to name its mentor after Edgar Barroga left to join league newcomer Peak Form.

Shaq delos Santos, who mentored the national women’s squad in the 2019 Manila Southeast Asian Games, could be the possible successor after he was named as an lead assistant last year when the team was still with the Philippine Superliga.

Rachel Anne Daquis will skipper the Cignal team that is also bannered by Ranya Musa and Angelique Beatrice Dionela.

Jovelyn Gonzaga is also a vital part of the squad but it is not yet known if she will play for Cignal or another PVL team in  Army where she is an enlisted military personnel.

Rhea Dimaculangan, Isa Molde, Eli Soyud, Marist Layug, Chin Basas, Iza Viray, Yeye Gabarda, Shola Alvarez, Aiko Urdas, Joyce Sta. Rita, Alyssa Eroa, Vira Guillema, Jorelle Singh, and Kat Villegas comprise the PLDT side.

Other teams seeing action in the league tentatively set in May at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna are Creamline, BanKo Perlas, Choco Mucho, Petro Gazz, Bali Pure/Chef’s Classics and guest teams Army and Air Force.

PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Margielyn Didal hauls accolades in Asia Skateboarding Awards
Margielyn Didal hauls accolades in Asia Skateboarding Awards
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
With a number of awardees announced Tuesday, Didal copped both the "Style for Miles", and the "Fastest Feet in the East" awards...
Sports
fbfb
Suns nip Lakers for 3rd straight win; Morant tows Grizzlies past Wizards
Suns nip Lakers for 3rd straight win; Morant tows Grizzlies past Wizards
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A fourth salvo where they outscored the Lakers, 28-21, was enough to create distance against LeBron James' squad, who were...
Sports
fbfb
Women's pro hoops league a long time coming, says national hooper Allana Lim
Women's pro hoops league a long time coming, says national hooper Allana Lim
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Playing for the Parañaque Lady Aces in the Women's National Basketball League, the 32-year-old spoke about the relief...
Sports
fbfb
PBA to tackle Gilas participation
PBA to tackle Gilas participation
By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
A three-day, face-to-face planning session is scheduled by the PBA to involve the Board of Governors and management team at...
Sports
fbfb
Magsayo on track
By Joaquin Henson | March 3, 2021 - 12:00am
A world title shot is coming soon for Tagbilaran’s Mark Magsayo who’s ranked No. 4 by the IBF, No. 6 by the WBC, No. 8 by the WBO and No. 9 by the WBA in the featherweight division.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PLDT, Cignal officially join Premier Volleyball League
PLDT, Cignal officially join Premier Volleyball League
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The sister teams, part of the Manny V. Pangilinan group of companies, made separate announcements yesterday that formally...
Sports
fbfb
Diversity, inclusivity take spotlight in adidas women's month celebration
Diversity, inclusivity take spotlight in adidas women's month celebration
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In pursuit of inclusivity for sports women, regardless of age, socio-economic, cultural background, or sporting ability, adidas...
Sports
fbfb
Joker's wild as Nuggets thrash Bucks, Celtics down Clips
Joker's wild as Nuggets thrash Bucks, Celtics down Clips
5 hours ago
Jokic's ninth triple of the season included 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds while Jamal Murray added 24 points for the...
Sports
fbfb
Football great Pele gets COVID vaccine, hails 'unforgettable' day
Football great Pele gets COVID vaccine, hails 'unforgettable' day
7 hours ago
As an octogenarian, Pele forms part of the population considered at high risk of coronavirus complications.
Sports
fbfb
PSL eyes traditional play return in April
PSL eyes traditional play return in April
By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Superliga is looking forward to its next event after a safe and successful staging of a beach volley tournament...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with