Marcial to join national boxers in Thai camp
Eumir Felix Marcial
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - February 22, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo-bound boxer Eumir Felix Marcial is joining Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam as they pitch camp in Thailand next month as part of their Tokyo Olympics buildup.

Marcial has communicated to Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines his plan to rejoin the national squad in training after his second professional fight in Los Angeles, California initially slated next month before its postponement.

“Eumir has been wanting to come back and join the Thailand training session,” said ABAP president Ricky Vargas. “He mentioned he had wanted to come back and he just needs to fulfill obligations in the United States.

“We’re ready to welcome him back,” he added.

ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson said it would be a waste of time if Marcial flies back and joins the Nationals in their training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna due to strict quarantine requirements.

“We’d rather have him (Marcial) join us in Thailand than in Calamba to save time,” said Picson.

Marcial, the 2019 World Championship silver medalist, and Magno have already claimed spots to Tokyo via the Asia-Oceania qualifier last year while Petecio and Paalam should earn their spots being the highest ranked in Asia in their divisions.

With four boxers competing in the Summer Games, Vargas is confident the country can snare a medal, possibly a historic gold.

