Swimming community mourns passing of Olympian Jacinto Cayco

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine swimming just lost a pillar in Olympian and Asian Games gold medalist Jacinto Cayco, who passed away last Thursday.

He was 96.

Tributes to Cayco flooded social media, including those of another Olympian Ryan Arabejo and popular swimming portal Philippine Swimming, Inc.

“Rest in peace Mang Jack, one of the true legends of Philippine sports. His legacy in Philippine swimming reaches far and wide,” said Arabejo, referring to Cayco.

“A visible figure in swimming competitions, Sir Jack was known for being kind hearted and humble. Sir Jack will always be remembered with affection,” the PSI, for its part, said.

Cayco swam in the 1948 London Games and copped the 200m breaststroke and 3x100 medley gold medals in the 1951 New Delhi Asiad to cement his place in the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame six years ago.