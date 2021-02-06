Alvin Patrimonio tells PBA rookie hopefuls: Maximize your talent

MANILA, Philippines — PBA great Alvin Patrimonio has gone a long way since he was hired by the Purefoods TJ Hotdogs in 1988.

Now a four-time PBA MVP, 10-time PBA Mythical First Team and three-time Best Player of The Conference, "The Captain" is considered one of the league's greatest.

But in the perspective of Patrimonio, a career as successful as his isn't anything special as long as you work hard.

That is why he had the perfect advice to the upcoming 97-man strong PBA rookie draft class this March.

"Pag rookie draft naman, may chance lahat yan eh," Patrimonio said.

"Kahit anong pick ka, as long as mabibigyan ka ng break and you will maximize yung talent mo, I'm sure mageexcel naman lahat yan," he added.

Currently a team manager for the Magnolia Hotshots, Patrimonio can't help but look forward to one of the deepest pools of talent in PBA history.

"Very exciting itong draft na to. For sure, they will help the PBA to be successful again," he said.

Among the top names in the upcoming draft are 3x3 standouts Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, and fresh out of college stars Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana and William Navarro.