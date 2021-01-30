Hawks keep Beal, Wizards reeling; Knicks thrash Cavs

MANILA, Philippines — The Altanta Hawks add to the woes of the struggling Washington Wizards, winning their matchup, 116-100, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Led by Trae Young's 41-point outburst off of 10-of-18 shooting, the Hawks handed Bradley Beal's squad their 4th loss in a row and keep them at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Hawks held the lead for almost the whole 48-minutes save for two lead changes in the first salvo.

The Wizards trailed by as much as 23, with their struggles continuing for the year.

Russell Westbrook and Beal tallied 26 points each for the Wizards in the losing effort.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks took their second win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in three outings this season, 116-100.

It was the Cavs who controlled the game in the first and second salvo before the Knicks took control in the middle of the second quarter.

Since then, the Knicks didn't give up the advantage and led by as much as 23 to take the win.

Rookie Immanuel Quickley led the way for the Knicks off of the bench with 25 points with sophomore player RJ Barrett following closely behind with his 24 points.

In the other games, the New Orleans Pelicans outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks, 131-126.

The Pelicans held a virtually wire-to-wire victory with the Bucks' only lead coming early in the opening salvo.

Four Pelicans' passed the 20-point threshold to help them survive a 38-point explosion from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brandon Ingram led all scorers for the Pelicans with 28 markers.

The Charlotte Hornets, for their part, squeaked past the Indiana Pacers, 108-105.

Terry Rozier paced Indiana in scoring with 19 markers to 8-11.

The Sacramento Kings, and the Los Angeles Clippers, also took wins at the expense of the Toronto Raptors, and the Orlando Magic.