ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER

It’s a go! Kotani confirms Tokyo Olympics

Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - January 25, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Confirmation that the Olympics will push through this year came from no less than Tokyo 2020 Sports Director Mikako Kotani during the Philippine Olympians Association (POC) General Assembly online meeting and elections the other day. Kotani branded as “fake” the recent news of the Games cancellation and said countermeasures against COVID-19 are underway to ensure the Olympics will be “safe and secure for everyone.”

Kotani, the World Olympians Association (WOA) vice president and a Japanese Olympic Committee executive board member, was one of three foreign officials who witnessed the POA proceedings. The others were WOA executive committee member Malav Shroff of India and WOA Asia development manager Jovina Choo of Singapore. Also attending was IOC representative Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski. Kotani, 54, earned a bronze medal each for the solo and duet events in synchronized swimming at the 1988 Olympics. She went on to represent Japan once more at the 1992 Olympics and in 1997, introduced the resolution to promote Olympic truce before the United Nations General Assembly. As Tokyo 2020 Sports Director, she is the athletes’ voice and coordinates with the International and National Olympic and Paralympic Committees and world sports federations in the overall management of the Games.

Kotani said the coming Olympics will be “simplified” and “different” from previous Games but “Japanese hospitality will never be simplified.” She announced that the torch relay will start on March 25 and testing events will be held in the process of finalizing the first editions of the Olympic Playbooks by April. Kotani mentioned that the torch relay in the springtime will lead to “an exciting summer,” referring to the Tokyo Games on July 23-Aug. 8. “We believe in the power of sports (which) will change the world in the future,” she said.

Choo supervised the elections and announced the final tally of votes from 36 members. Founding and incumbent POA chairman Rafael Hechanova was retained by acclaim. Incumbent POA president Akiko Thomson Guevara was reelected unanimously. Others elected were Roel Velasco, Stephen Fernandez, Monsour del Rosario, Ral Rosario, Jet Dionisio, Jenny Guerrero and Weena Lim. Among those who attended were Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Kitoy Cruz, Walter Dean Vargas, Lee and Guy Concepcion, Pinky Brosas, Rene Herrera, Jasmine Strachan, Danny Caluag, Miguel Molina, Miguel Mendoza, Christine Jacob, Bea Lucero, Tshomlee Go, Hector Begeo, Rey Fortaleza, Eric Ang, Donnie Geisler, Ronald Chavez, Elma Muros, Henry Dagmit, Mary Joy Tabal, Jessie Lacuna, Lizza Danila, Eva Ditan, Rogen Ladon, Rachelle de la Cruz and Ryan Arabejo.

TOKYO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No shoo-ins among PBA players in Gilas bubble
No shoo-ins among PBA players in Gilas bubble
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
This comes after a successful outing from an all-cadet squad in the Bahrain bubble last November, where Gilas, led by collegiate...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas prepares for Ratliffe-led Koreans
Gilas prepares for Ratliffe-led Koreans
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is moving forward in its bid to hold fort in next month’s FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz win eight in a row; Nuggets beat Suns in OT anew
Jazz win eight in a row; Nuggets beat Suns in OT anew
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
A 14-0 start to the game propelled the Jazz to the lopsided win against Golden State to improve to 12-4.
Sports
fbfb
San Miguel's Fajardo can 'definitely' return next season, says Austria
San Miguel's Fajardo can 'definitely' return next season, says Austria
By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Per San Miguel head coach Leo Austria, orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Canlas is optimistic that the six-time PBA MVP will be...
Sports
fbfb
Eala barges into finals
Eala barges into finals
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Rampaging Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala rolled past Hong Kong’s Adithya Karunaratne, 6-3, 6-4, last night and barged...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Gilas gets another weapon
Gilas gets another weapon
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
With only a few pros on deck, Gilas Pilipinas is set to welcome not just Kai Sotto but top cadet Dwight Ramos as added talents...
Sports
fbfb
Eala scores breakthrough win
Eala scores breakthrough win
By Nelson Beltran | 2 hours ago
Up against a seasoned hometown foe, Alex Eala banked on grit, courage and determination so big for her young age to nail a...
Sports
fbfb
How to save Tokyo
By Bill Velasco | January 25, 2021 - 12:00am
There is no doubt that Tokyo will have to make compromises to recover as much as it can of potential revenue losses as it pushes on with the Olympic Games.
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala clinches first ITF title in pro career
Alex Eala clinches first ITF title in pro career
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Eala bested home town bet Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers in the Finals, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, in her first-ever bid for an ITF title.
Sports
fbfb
4th MPBL season tips off June 12
4th MPBL season tips off June 12
By Roy Luarca | 10 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League CEO and founder, gave this assurance Saturday in a zoom meeting...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with