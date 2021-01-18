ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Vast pool of talents awaits Gilas women's squad
The Philippines seeks to assemble a beefed-up Gilas core in preparation for a title defense in the 2021 Vietnam SEA Games in November and invitation to the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Hungary this summer.
FIBA

Vast pool of talents awaits Gilas women's squad

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 2:34pm

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas women’s squad will soon have a vast pool of players to choose from in different international tournaments with an influx of overseas recruits following coach Pat Aquino’s fruitful scouting trip in US.

For the seasoned mentor, who is also the national women’s team program director, the development will only catapult the rising Gilas to new heights starting this busy 2021 after a quiet campaign last year due to the pandemic.

“There are many Filipino-Americans who want to play for the national team. For the future of women’s basketball, there will be a range of players we can tap to play for the country,” he said in The Chasedown program of One PH and Cignal.

“This opens the line not just for now but for the future of Gilas basketball back home.”

With the help of Fil-Am Nation Select's Cris Gopez, Aquino has traveled across the states and met with an array of Filipina US NCAA Division I talents led by Duke University’s Vanessa De Jesus and University of Pennsylvania’s Kayla Padilla.

Mixing them with local talents would be a huge lift as Gilas eyes stronger contention both in traditional 5-on-5 play and booming 3x3 discipline after a couple of success recently. 

“It will be a good problem to mix them and make a stronger team. We have a lot of talents in US and also back home,” added Aquino, referring to local aces Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino and Janine Pontejos among the few.

Soon, Aquino is hoping to assemble the beefed-up Gilas core in preparation for a title defense in the 2021 Vietnam SEA Games in November and invitation to the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Hungary this summer.

BASKETBALL GILAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Green's NBA G League Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga came in at third, with the Washington Wizards forecasted to take the...
Sports
fbfb
Bulls overcome Doncic's historic triple-double, down Mavs
Bulls overcome Doncic's historic triple-double, down Mavs
4 hours ago
Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Chicago Bulls overcame a historic triple-double...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So among top esports earners in the world
Wesley So among top esports earners in the world
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Cavite-born Grandmaster, according to betting site Unikrn.com, bagged a total of $246,190 (approximately Php11,830,000)...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller wears Filipino heritage with pride
Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller wears Filipino heritage with pride
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Speaking to Philstar.com, Nethanial shared his desire to always keep his Filipino identity in everything he did — even...
Sports
fbfb
Palawan Queen's Gambit: The lesson of adjusting
Palawan Queen's Gambit: The lesson of adjusting
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Palawan Queen’s Gambit coach Susan Neri believes that her team needs to fix their technical side issues in order to...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Hidilyn Diaz ready to seize Tokyo Olympic berth
Hidilyn Diaz ready to seize Tokyo Olympic berth
By Joey Villar | 41 minutes ago
Barring any more postponements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2016 Rio Olympics weightlifting silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz...
Sports
fbfb
Top PBA rookie Aaron Black lives up to dad Norman's dream
Top PBA rookie Aaron Black lives up to dad Norman's dream
By Roy Luarca | 1 hour ago
Living up to Norman Black's aspirations, Aaron showed he too can excel in the PBA like his dad when he claimed Most Outstanding...
Sports
fbfb
Volleyball polls to go on sans PVF
Volleyball polls to go on sans PVF
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The election for the new volleyball group the Philippine Olympic Committee is supervising will push through as scheduled on...
Sports
fbfb
Knicks thump Celtics, spoil Kemba Walker's NBA return
Knicks thump Celtics, spoil Kemba Walker's NBA return
5 hours ago
The New York Knicks snapped their five-game NBA losing streak in emphatic style Sunday (Monday, Manila time), holding the...
Sports
fbfb
NBA postpones Monday's virus-hit Sixers at Thunder game
NBA postpones Monday's virus-hit Sixers at Thunder game
5 hours ago
Sunday's (Monday, Manila time) scheduled NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed by...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with