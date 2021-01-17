ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Manila wins via Armageddon, Palawan scores upsets in pro chess tourney opener

Manila wins via Armageddon, Palawan scores upsets in pro chess tourney opener

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2021 - 2:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Romps. Close-shaves. Upsets. And the Armageddon penalty shootout to determine a game winner.

These were what greeted the first-ever professional chess tournament in the Philippines on its opening day.

Manila Indios Bravos and the Cavite Spartans were tied 10.5 each after seven boards, but the trio of Grandmaster Ino Sadorra, International Master Cris Ramayat, and International Master Marvin Miciano saved the day via the Armageddon penalty shoot-out (3-0) to win their opening assignment of the All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Sadorra, who hails from Bacoor, Cavite, felt it was a bittersweet win. “There’s actually a part of me that said, ‘dapat yata dun ako sa kabila (Cavite). Pero during preparations, I decided to focus on helping my teammates and playing good chess. My teammates and I support each other well. So in the end I was simply celebrating with them when we got the win.”

The Iloilo Kisela Knights defeated the Palawan Queen’s Gambit, 15-6, but the latter grabbed massive upset wins in rapid play with Woman International Master Shania Mendoza and Cathy Secopito putting one over GM Joey Antonio and Karl Chua, respectively. 

In other results, Toledo defeated Cebu, 13-8. Laguna crushed Rizal (17.5-3.5), Olongapo nicked Isabela (11.5-9.5), San Juan rolled over Antipolo (18.5-1.5), Cagayan squeaked past (11-10), Camarines put some distance past Zamboanga (12.5-8.5) while Negros ambushed Iriga (18-3). 

Other notable results include unheralded Jake Tumaliuan of Cagayan besting Pasig GM Darwin Laylo, and IM Chito Garma drawing GM Mark Paragua in rapid play. 

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Green's NBA G League Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga came in at third, with the Washington Wizards forecasted to take the...
Sports
fbfb
'I am forever indebted': James Harden bids farewell to Houston
'I am forever indebted': James Harden bids farewell to Houston
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After months of mounting frustration and a trade fiasco that caught the whole basketball world's attention, Harden had nothing...
Sports
fbfb
Mix of local, Fil-Foreign talents to strengthen Gilas women program
Mix of local, Fil-Foreign talents to strengthen Gilas women program
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Having been in the US since December, Aquino has been busy in keeping connections open to have an abundance of talent both...
Sports
fbfb
Efren alive and laughing
Efren alive and laughing
By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
Filipino billiards icon Efren “Bata” Reyes is getting used to hearing “fake news” on his own pas...
Sports
fbfb
Efren 'Bata' Reyes dismisses misinformation of his 'death'
Efren 'Bata' Reyes dismisses misinformation of his 'death'
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
No less than Reyes' daughter Chelo dispelled the errant information she encountered on social media.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Suzara to lead new Philippine volleyball governing body?
Suzara to lead new Philippine volleyball governing body?
By Joey Villar | 43 minutes ago
Suzara, which represented Alliances of Philippine Volleyball, Inc., was among the volleyball stakeholders herded by POC president...
Sports
fbfb
Commissioner tells pro chessers: 'Make history but be responsible'
Commissioner tells pro chessers: 'Make history but be responsible'
By Rick Olivares | 49 minutes ago
Attorney Paul Elauria, the Commissioner of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, enjoined the 250 players...
Sports
fbfb
Mike Magpayo leads UC Riverside to sweep of California Polytechnic
Mike Magpayo leads UC Riverside to sweep of California Polytechnic
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Highlanders bounced back from a close 62-67 non-conference loss against the USC Trojans in overtime last Tuesday (Wednesday,...
Sports
fbfb
Grizzlies beat Sixers in Morant's return; Pistons add to Heat's woes
Grizzlies beat Sixers in Morant's return; Pistons add to Heat's woes
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Morant, who had been sidelined since late December due to an ankle sprain, returned with a team-high scoring performance with...
Sports
fbfb
Harden posts triple-double in Nets debut; Spurs handle shorthanded Rockets
Harden posts triple-double in Nets debut; Spurs handle shorthanded Rockets
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The former MVP, who reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant for the first time, tallied 32 points,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with