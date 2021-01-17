Manila wins via Armageddon, Palawan scores upsets in pro chess tourney opener

MANILA, Philippines — Romps. Close-shaves. Upsets. And the Armageddon penalty shootout to determine a game winner.

These were what greeted the first-ever professional chess tournament in the Philippines on its opening day.

Manila Indios Bravos and the Cavite Spartans were tied 10.5 each after seven boards, but the trio of Grandmaster Ino Sadorra, International Master Cris Ramayat, and International Master Marvin Miciano saved the day via the Armageddon penalty shoot-out (3-0) to win their opening assignment of the All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Sadorra, who hails from Bacoor, Cavite, felt it was a bittersweet win. “There’s actually a part of me that said, ‘dapat yata dun ako sa kabila (Cavite). Pero during preparations, I decided to focus on helping my teammates and playing good chess. My teammates and I support each other well. So in the end I was simply celebrating with them when we got the win.”

The Iloilo Kisela Knights defeated the Palawan Queen’s Gambit, 15-6, but the latter grabbed massive upset wins in rapid play with Woman International Master Shania Mendoza and Cathy Secopito putting one over GM Joey Antonio and Karl Chua, respectively.

In other results, Toledo defeated Cebu, 13-8. Laguna crushed Rizal (17.5-3.5), Olongapo nicked Isabela (11.5-9.5), San Juan rolled over Antipolo (18.5-1.5), Cagayan squeaked past (11-10), Camarines put some distance past Zamboanga (12.5-8.5) while Negros ambushed Iriga (18-3).

Other notable results include unheralded Jake Tumaliuan of Cagayan besting Pasig GM Darwin Laylo, and IM Chito Garma drawing GM Mark Paragua in rapid play.