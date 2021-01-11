Philippine SEA Games chief known soon

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino will name the country’s chef de mission to this year’s Hanoi Southeast Asian Games when they hold their executive board meeting Tuesday.

The meeting, which will be done physically at the East Ocean Palace in Pasay City and online for those who could not physically attend, will be the first since Tolentino and the other officials received fresh mandates in an election done in November last year.

And naming the chief of mission to Hanoi would be one of the agenda the board would tackle in the meeting set to start at 10:30 a.m.

“The board would meet tomorrow to tackle that,” said a source.

Tolentino may also name the chef de mission of both the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games and Asian Beach Games and chairmen and members of some standing committees the POC will form.

Apart from it, the board will also tackle liquidation of the POC’s equipment purchases in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, financial report, proposed 2021 budget and the changing of bank signatories.

The Tagaytay City Congressman and PhilCycling chief will also talk about his plan of giving the POC its permanent home.

The board will also hear updates from the membership and accreditation commission.

Naming the country’s flag bearer to Tokyo, however, was not in the list since the POC is still waiting for other qualifiers before officially appointing one.

So far, only four have qualified — gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and pugs Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno.