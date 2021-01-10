Pole-vaulter Natalie Uy on track to full recovery from hand injury

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Natalie Uy during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2021 - 4:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — In less than a month, Fil-Am pole-vaulter Natalie Uy would have her right hand fully healed and get back to training full-time.

The 25-year-old Uy, the 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, told Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association of the Philippines president Philip Ella Juico recently that she had already started her physical therapy sessions on the hand she fractured her hand during training in Atlanta, Georgia in September last year.

“I’m now getting back into the swing of things and working through physical teraphy and getting back to form,” said Uy.

Uy said the injury is 90% healed and she hopes to return to training either late this month or early next month.

While rehabbing her wrist, Uy was continually training and gaining strength and speed in other areas not using her injured hand.
And Uy said she would not rush her return and will take it one step at a time.

"I will not compete from full approach this indoor season (March-April)  but hope to compete short approach by the end of the indoor season and be at full capacity by outdoor season,” said Uy.

"In all other ways, I am healthy and very excited to get back to competing," she added.

Uy is still has a chance to make the Olympic cut if she makes it back in time and clear the 4.70-meter standard or finish inside the Top 32 after the qualifiers.

She cleared 4.25m to claim the 2019 SEAG mint and registered a 4.30m in the Acadia Invitational in Greenville, North Carolina last July before the lockdown and her wrist injury slowed her down.

But she’s back to make up for lost time.

