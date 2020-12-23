PSC's Ramirez cleared of graft charges

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - December 23, 2020 - 3:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez received an early Christmas gift.

And the package came from the Sandiganbayan, which acquitted Ramirez of graft charges involving allegedly entering into a questionable contract with a security guard agency 12 years ago.

“I was very happy about the acquittal, my family was happy about it. It was a Christmas gift to me and my family,” said Ramirez.

The case stemmed from the accusation that Ramirez allegedly tapped Exelgard Security and Research Services without approval from the government sports-funding agency board and public bidding.

After 12 long years, Ramirez proved his innocence and was exonerated.

Ramirez, meanwhile, called on national sports associations to submit their liquidation report before the year ends or face the consequences of not receiving funding in 2021.

“Last year we were a little relaxed with the NSAs because it was a Southeast Asian Games year,” said Ramirez. “But we were reminded by the Commission on Audit on our responsibility and we have to follow it.”

