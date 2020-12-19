NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Tokyo-bound Yulo now World No. 1 in men's floor exercise
Carlos Yulo
STAR/Joey Mendoza
Tokyo-bound Yulo now World No. 1 in men's floor exercise
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2020 - 2:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino gymnast darling Carlos Yulo is ending 2020 on a high note after climbing to the top of the International Gymnastics Federation's (FIG) World Rankings.

Fresh from two bronze medal finishes in the All-Japan Gymnastics Championshps, Yulo clinched the World No. 1 spot in the men's floor exercises with 70 points.

The 20-year-old Yulo shares the top spot with Spain's Rayderley Zapta while Russia's Kirill Prokopev is third with 64 points.

Yulo, who is one of four Filipinos who have qualified for the postponed Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in 2021, is seen as the country's brightest hope for the elusive gold medal in the quadriennial meet.

Last year, Yulo clinched the gold medal in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships men's floor exercise to become the country's first-ever world champion in gymnastics.

Yulo, along with pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and pugs Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno, lead the Philippine contingent for the Tokyo Games so far.

CARLOS YULO GYMNASTICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miko Eala hits with World No. 1s Nadal, Moya in final day in Rafa Nadal Academy
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Poised to head to US NCAA Division I's Pennsylvania State by next year, the 18-year-old tennister was given a proper sendoff...
Sports
fbfb
Kai’s Gilas plan surprises G League coach
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Though surprised by the news of Kai Sotto’s commitment with Gilas Pilipinas, NBA G League Ignite coach Brian Shaw threw...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine women's football team reaches new high in FIFA World Rankings
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Moving up two places from their spot in the rankings last year, the Filipina booters are now ranked 65th in the world with...
Sports
fbfb
Donaire ready to move on
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
It would’ve been the stage to showcase his rediscovered killer’s instinct and new-found fountain of youth but...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas vets returning to provide experience
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas is ready to welcome stalwarts from the PBA back to its fold for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers Window...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
GM Torre leads Philippines' first-ever pro chess league draft
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Joining Torre in the draft are fellow Grand Masters Joey Antonio, Ino Sandorra, Banjo Barcenilla, Darwin Laylo, John Paul...
Sports
fbfb
Man U's Solskjaer, Arsenal’s Arteta among Premier League managers in hot seat
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Solskjaer’s name continues to crop up in discussions by pundits and fans alike if he is the right man to take Man United...
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan rips it off but bombs out with 79
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Pagdanganan, whose LPGA Tour campaign is sponsored by ICTSI, pooled a 152 for joint 69th with American Kristen Gillman, who...
Sports
fbfb
MMA coach reiterates: NSAs ensure safety amid bill banning minors from combat sports
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao assured that National Sports Associations (NSAs) are putting safety of their athletes,...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial draws praises, salute for impressive pro debut
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines lauded Eumir Felix Marcial for his impressive pro debut last Wednesday,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with