Tokyo-bound Yulo now World No. 1 in men's floor exercise

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino gymnast darling Carlos Yulo is ending 2020 on a high note after climbing to the top of the International Gymnastics Federation's (FIG) World Rankings.

Fresh from two bronze medal finishes in the All-Japan Gymnastics Championshps, Yulo clinched the World No. 1 spot in the men's floor exercises with 70 points.

The 20-year-old Yulo shares the top spot with Spain's Rayderley Zapta while Russia's Kirill Prokopev is third with 64 points.

Yulo, who is one of four Filipinos who have qualified for the postponed Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in 2021, is seen as the country's brightest hope for the elusive gold medal in the quadriennial meet.

Last year, Yulo clinched the gold medal in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships men's floor exercise to become the country's first-ever world champion in gymnastics.

Yulo, along with pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and pugs Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno, lead the Philippine contingent for the Tokyo Games so far.