Under Armour Sportsmask now available in the Philippines
The Under Armour Sportsmask, optimized for athletes' use amid the current health crisis, is now available in the Philippines
(Philstar.com) - December 16, 2020 - 10:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Under Armour's Sportsmask is now available in the Philippines, following demand for the brand's latest innovation under sports' new normal.

The Under Armour Sportsmask, now available across Under Armour stores in the country, is a reusable, water-resistant, and first-of-its kind performance face mask perfect for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

It is designed to optimize breathing and provide maximum comfrot, while also reducing the spread of respiratory droplets by the wearer.

The top of the mask also features a moldable nose-bridge to secure it in place while also mitigating airflow to the eyes, preventing glasses from fogging.

The UA Sportsmask also sports a unique, three-layer model engineered for athletes during performance.

The first layer is a spacer fabric which is light but has air pockets for structure, staying off the mouth and nose for better airflow.

Meanwhile, a breathable middle layer with Open-Cell Foam lets air through the mask while still making it hard for moisture and sweat to pass.

The third and final layer is UA's own Iso-Chill which is a fabric that feels cool against the skin, stretches, and is treated with PROTX2TM — a non-metal anti-microbial technology which inhibits the growth of bacteria on the mask to keep it fresh.

The UA Sportsmask can be availed at select Under Armour brand houses across the Philippines for P1,395.

