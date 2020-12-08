Delos Santos seizes 3 more online karate golds

MANILA, Philippines – World No. 1 Filipino karateka James “OJ” delos Santos hauled three gold medals in three different tournaments all in a day to hike his total to 29.

The 30-year-old delos Santos bested Silvio Cerone-Biagioni of South Africa, 25.5-23.6, in topping the E-Karate Games and then outclassed Alfredo Bustamante of the United States, 25.1-24, in ruling the Rome International Endas Karate Cup.

The two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist capped the hat trick by turning back Matias Moreno Domont of Switzerland, 25.3-23.6, in reigning supreme in the Second Euro Grand Prix E-Tournament.

It was another day in the office for delos Santos as he hopes to end the year at the apex of the world online karate rankings with at least one more mint this month.