Delos Santos rules another online karate tourney for 24th gold
Delos Santos rules another online karate tourney for 24th gold
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 29, 2020 - 1:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Unstoppable.

World No. 1 James delos Santos continued his stellar showing as he reigned supreme in the fifth Sportsdata e-Tournament World Series to hike his total to 24 gold medals Saturday.

The 30-year-old delos Santos prevailed over Switzerland’s Matias Moreno Domont, 24.9-23.7, to extend his domination of the online kata event in the male seniors division.

The recent feat should solidify the two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist’s strangle hold of No. 1 world ranking as the event awards four times the ranking points than the other regular competitions.

“The SportsData eTournament World Series ranking points are four times to that of a regular virtual tourney,” said delos Santos.

And he has no plans of slowing down.

Delos Santos is close to claiming gold No. 25 after he barged into the finals of the 4th Katana Intercontinental League.

