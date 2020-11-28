NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Grind goes on for hotel staff at PBA bubble despite reduced population
The PBA bubble in Quest Hotel in Clark City, Pampanga
Twitter/PBA
Grind goes on for hotel staff at PBA bubble despite reduced population
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - November 28, 2020 - 2:07pm

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Like the PBA, there’s no relaxing just yet for the Quest Plus Conference Center staff in catering world-class service and implementing safety protocols entering the 2020 Philippine Cup Finals.

Led by general manager Michael Gapin and executive assistant manager Mabel Roman, Quest is not to take its chances even on a reduced entourage by maintaining a full-force staff of around 100 employees as the bubble gets down to its last two weeks.

“Pagod pero enjoy. We’re happy and proud to be part of this bubble and this historic moment. It’s the pride and glory of our hotel and staff,” Roman told The STAR.

“Whether it’s 350 or 50 people, it’s the same game plan for us.”

After two months, the 12-team, 350-strong delegation will be trimmed down to just 50 starting today with the elimination of another two squads from the semifinals.

From a lively, large entourage back in September, it will be a different and silent environment in the bubble but the same protocols will be in place for Quest and the PBA.

Hospitality is the name of the game for Quest like a typical welcoming Filipino host to their guests until the end of their stay until December 13.

