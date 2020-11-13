e-Gilas tests mettle vs bigger field in FIBA Esports Open

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
The Nationals play two games against the Indons at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday before clashing with the Aussies at 8 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., respectively.
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning Southeast Asian champion e-Gilas Pilipinas eyes to bring home glory and honor once again in the bigger edition of the FIBA Esports Open starting Saturday. 

From 17 founding teams, the FIBA Esports circuit expanded to 38 national federations this time bannered by the Philippine with other champions Australia (Oceania), Italy (Europe), Argentina (America), and Saudi Arabia (Middle East).

"We are expecting more competition so we have to work harder. It will always be a big honor to represent our country so we will do our best to bring glory anew,” said e-Gilas ace guard Rial Polog Jr., a two-time NBA 2K Asia champion.

Oceania king Australia is now bracketed in Southeast Asia, crowding e-Gilas and Indonesia for the regional crown set to be disputed on Sunday in a best-of-three finals series.

The Nationals play two games against the Indons at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday before clashing with the Aussies at 8 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., respectively. 

The Filipinos, made up of former Asian champions Polog, Custer “Aguila” Galas, Aljon Cruizin, Philippe Alcaraz “Izzo” Herrero IV, Clark Banzon and Rocky Brana, ruled the region last June with a 5-0 finale sweep of Indonesia.

Up against a stronger and bigger field this time, e-Gilas also added 8-time 2K Veterans League champion Arnie “El Chapo” Sison in a bid to extend FIBA esports supremacy.

Represented by the core of top local club Playbook Laus Esports (PLE), e-Gilas is also coming off a solid silver-medal finish last September behind South Korea in the NBA2K20: The Pacific Pro-Am Tournament as preparation for the FIBA Esports Open II.

