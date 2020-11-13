NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
SMB's Fajardo distributes donations for 'Ulysses' victims
June Mar Fajardo during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 9:28am

MANILA, Philippines — In times of calamity, San Miguel Beermen's June Mar Fajardo has proven he isn't just an MVP on the court, but also off it.

The six-time PBA MVP awardee, who was unable to join his squad in the PBA bubble in Clark City due to injury, extended a helping hand to some of the victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

Reaching out to his fans through social media, Fajardo offered a monetary donation of Php500 to 20 individuals affected by the calamity.

Magandang gabi po sa inyong lahat, alam ko po mahirap yong pinagdadaanan ng iba nating kababayan na nasalanta ng bagyo...

Posted by June Mar Fajardo on Thursday, November 12, 2020

"Alam ko po mahirap yong pinagdadaanan ng iba nating kababayan na nasalanta ng bagyo kaya gusto ko po makatulong kahit konti," the cager wrote.

He instructed those who wanted to reach out to simply message him with proof of being affected by the typhoon, as well as details for him to send the donation to.

Twitter user @Master_Raffy published on social media that he was one of the 20 individuals who was able to receive help from the PBA superstar.

"Maraming salamat JMF. Malaking tulong na po yung 500 na binigay mo para sa pagpapagawa ng bubong ng lola ko," he wrote on Twitter.

After receiving much love from his fans throughout his career, the SMB big man found a way to give back in times of hardship.

