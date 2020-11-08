TNT's Bong Ravena brims with pride amid Thirdy's rousing Japan pro debut

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – TNT Tropang Giga coach Bong Ravena is one proud dad inside the PBA bubble after a triumphant debut of his son, Thirdy, in the Japanese B. League.

Though the Ravena patriarch missed the chance to watch it live with an ongoing game in the 2020 Philippine Cup here at the SMART 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation Arena, he still hit a double jackpot following TNT’s 92-79 win over Meralco just minutes after Thirdy’s scintillating performance that pushed San En – Neo Phoenix to thrilling 83-82 victory.

“Nakakatuwa naman na na-entertain din sila doon. It’s a good thing. I’m just happy and wishing him all the best and hopefully win some more games,” said Bong on Thirdy’s historic stint as the first Filipino import in Japan witnessed by thousands of compatriots online.

Thirdy, who hasn’t played a game in months since towing Gilas Pilipinas to a 100-70 win last February before the pandemic paralyzed the world including the sports industry, was the same man in his first action back with a 13-point, three-rebound and two-assist outing.

It’s also fitting that his first B. League points came from a roaring dunk – a specialty in the house during his days in the UAAP, where he won three championships and three Finals MVPs for Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Holed up inside the PBA Bubble since September, Bong and his eldest Kiefer from NLEX actually never had a chance to personally bid goodbye and goodluck to Thirdy as he begun to blaze his own basketball path.

There may be some sadness for their part but pride and happiness weighed heavier to finally witness Thirdy’s rise of his own overseas.

“Natawagan ko sya. Nakausap ko sya. Nagsabi lang ako sa kanya na ‘Just keep working hard and make everybody proud. Just enjoy your game and make all the Filipinos really proud’,” added Bong, a former PBA Rookie of the Year and five-time champion before his coaching transition.

Reduced now to video calls as communication miles and ocean away, Bong and Kiefer vow to visit Japan soon after the PBA Bubble and the pandemic – for only through that they can make it up for Thirdy.