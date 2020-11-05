Eala eyes first pro quarterfinals berth

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala aims to tick off another career high a month removed from her historic French Open Girls' Singles semifinals finish.

Competing in the W15 Castellon pro tournament in Spain, Eala is eyeing her first-ever quarterfinals in the women's circuit.

Eala breezed through to the second round after overpowering 24-year-old home bet Alba Carrillo Marin on Tuesday, 6-1, 7-6 (2).

The victory over Marin was her second win in the pro circuit at only 15, having already notched one win in a tournament in Monastir, Tunisia earlier this year.

The Filipina tennis ace wil face fellow junior reserved player Oksana Selekhmeteva in the second round scheduled on Thursday.

Eala's clash with Selekhmeteva is penciled in today at 10 a.m. in Spain (5 p.m., Manila).

The 15-year-old is currently ranked World No. 2 in the ITF Juninors Rankings and is aiming to gain traction in the pro circuit.